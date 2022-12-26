China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2022 Opens Online

Embark on a New Journey to Build China into a Leading Sporting Nation One Community, One Shared Future

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Sports Culture Expo and the China Sports Tourism Expo 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the CSCTE) was unveiled online on December 21 and last until 23. Guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the goal of accelerating the construction of a sporting nation, the CSCTE, with the theme of "One Community, One Shared Future", has showcased new achievements, contributed new ideas, built new platforms, and promoted new models to the whole society so as to extensively publicize sports culture, carry forward the spirit of sports, and advance the deep integration and high-quality development of the sports, culture and tourism industry.

The China Sports Culture Expo is hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee, and is currently the only exposition hosted by the GASC. The China Sports Tourism Expo, a high-standard exposition in the sports tourism industry, is hosted by the All-China Sports Federation, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the China Tourism Association. This CSCTE are organized by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, the Sports Culture Development Center of the GASC, Asia Digital Group, and ADG Sports.

GAO Chao, Director of the Publicity Department of the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC for short) moderated the opening ceremony, where video speeches were delivered by WANG Ruilian, Vice Minister and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Leadership Group of the General Administration of Sport of China, TAN Ping, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and Thomas Bach, IOC President.

WANG Ruilian proposed that the strategic goal of building China into a leading sporting nation is inseparable from high quality in all fields of sports. Sports culture is not only one of the "five pillars" of the sports cause, but also provides rich nourishment and endogenous motivation for high-quality development of the cause. In the face of new missions in the new journey, it is necessary to continue to promote the self-confidence and self-improvement of sports culture and enhance cultural soft power under the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We will ground our efforts in the new development stage with new goals, follow the new development philosophy, foster a new development paradigm to tap into new potential and strive to achieve high-quality development. The CSCTE acts as an important platform to show the development achievements of China's sports culture and promote the integrated development of sports, culture, and tourism. This CSCTE has created a new type of online exposition with exhibitions, forums, supporting activities, business docking and releases, deepening the important functions of display, publicity, and trading, and promoting relevant results to benefit more people.

TAN Ping delivered a speech on behalf of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality. She pointed out that Guangzhou has a long and profound sports history, and a prosperous sports culture, and has carried forward sports spirit unceasingly. New achievements have been made in various fields of sports especially in the ten years of the new era. Looking into the future, Guangzhou will take the accelerated construction of a world's sports city as a guide, actively serve and integrate into the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, fully grasp major opportunities, and deepen the reform and development of Guangzhou's sports industry at a higher level. The CSCTE has actively propelled the high-quality development of sports culture and sports tourism, and injected strong impetus into building China into a leading sporting nation in the new era.

Thomas Bach said in his speech that the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have written a new chapter in the history of the Olympic movement. Every member of the Chinese Olympic family has interpreted the new Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together". He expressed his heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire Olympic family. Besides, he wished this CSCTE a complete success based on the great legacy of the Beijing 2022.

In addition, the guests attending the opening ceremony include Prof. JIANG Xiaojuan, Member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Vice Chairperson of the Committee of Social Construction of the National People's Congress, President of Chinese Public Administration Society, YANG Xuedong, Deputy Director of the Department of Sports Economics of the General Administration of Sport of China, CHU Bo, Director of the Department of Policy and Regulation of the General Administration of Sport of China, DING Dong, Director of the Sport for All Department of the General Administration of Sport of China, DING Tao, Deputy Director of the Competition and Training Department of the General Administration of Sport of China, LI Jing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Curator of the China Sports Museum, FENG Lianshi, Director and Party Secretary of the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, SHAN Tie, Chairman, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of China Sports Industry Group, LI Chungang, Deputy Director of the Administration of Sport of Guangzhou Municipality, LI Xiaoping, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau, YANG Wen, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Sports Bureau of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, JIN Chenglong, Deputy Secretary General of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organizing Committee, Secretary of the Leading Party Group and Director of Hangzhou Municipal Sports Bureau and Jennifer XU, CEO of Asia Digital Group.

Following the Opening Ceremony, namely the Summit Forum on China International Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Development was held and moderated by LI Jing, where keynote speeches were delivered by Director of the Publicity Department of the General Administration of Sport of China GAO Chao, Deputy Director of the Department of Sports Economics of the General Administration of Sport of China YANG Xuedong, Member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Vice Chairperson of the Committee of Social Construction of the National People's Congress, President of Chinese Public Administration Society Prof. JIANG Xiaojuan, and President of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China and Honorary Member of the International Olympic Committee Timothy FOK.

Congratulatory videos were sent by about a dozen heads of international sports organizations including the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the International Equestrian Federation(FEI), FIBA, the International Ski Federation (FIS), the International Judo Federation (IJF), the International Automobile Federation(FIA), the International Hockey Federation(FIH), the International Sport Press Association(AIPS) and the World Taekwondo.

1. Highlighting New Force with Concerted Efforts in the High-Level Exposition

There are four special exhibition areas and one art exhibition area in the Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Zone built by the Sports Culture Development Center of the GASC (the China Sports Museum). More than 400 cultural relics collected by the China Sports Museum have been selected, as representatives of traditional Chinese sports culture, to show the new spirit and the development achievements of China's sports industry in the new era.

2. Sharing New Development Achievements in Various Regions via Top Exhibition Areas

Guangzhou, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Jilin, Jiangsu, Fujian, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Yunnan, Qinghai, Ningxia and other provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities made their debut in the Domestic Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Zone. The high-quality integrated development of China's sports + culture + tourism has been demonstrated through the concentrated display of ethnic and folk sports culture, sports leisure towns, sports theme parks, demonstration bases, and IPs of sports events. Achievements and plans of Guangzhou on the journey of building a "World Sports City" could be seen on the cloud. Various districts here, represented by Nansha, have advanced the integrated development of sports with culture, commerce, tourism, and innovation by actively bidding for and introducing international high-end sports events.

3. Building a New Trading Platform with Services of Higher Standards

390 some sports companies, brands and organizations have been attracted from more than 20 countries and regions to participate in the exposition to make full use of the commercial platform to build a diversified supply and demand docking platform. The docking of high-quality sports projects and capital has been promoted to expand the sports market and help build a new development pattern by organizing a series of activities such as business negotiation, online business matchmaking, docking of stadium resources, corporate shows, and excellent projects promotion. What's more, the Sports Consumption Carnival is a brand-new event launched by this CSCTE. Consumption vouchers provided by exhibitors have been released intensively online, and exhibitors were encouraged to sell discounted products to stimulate and diversify consumption and radiate customer base to China and even globally.

4. Promoting a New Model of Deep Integration with High-quality Development

This CSCTE has carried out, as usual, the selection, display and promotion of "China's High-Quality Sports Tourism Projects" and "China's Outstanding Sports Culture Projects". In detail, the former received a total of 881 projects from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and selected 203 high-quality ones, including 67 scenic spots, 40 routes, 72 competitions, and 24 destinations, and on this basis, 64 top ten high-quality sports tourism projects were selected. The latter collected 468 projects recommended by 27 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. 104 outstanding ones were selected nationwide, including 22 in festival, 61 in folk, and 21in ethnic.

5. Creating a New Online Expo with Up-to-date Technologies

This CSCTE has adopted digital technology in a comprehensive way to present and ensure the effects of all aspects of the exposition and gather more exciting content with the infinite space of the network to benefit more people. The first is to rely on VR, AR, AI and big data to build an online immersive sports culture scenario. Secondly, all guest speakers of keynote speeches addressed on the platform in the form of live streaming or recording with playback function. Last but not least, online trading channels have been built to make an online shopping mall available. In order to better promote and introduce the online exhibition functions, this CSCTE specially planned a link to show visitors around on the cloud exhibition and expound the exhibitors, enterprises and products engaged in the online exhibition.

