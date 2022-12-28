Ride Transit to Ring in the New Year With Clipper® on Your Phone

Ride Transit to Ring in the New Year With Clipper® on Your Phone

Don't Drop the Ball on Safety, Savings or Convenience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Bay Area transit agencies encourage residents and visitors planning a night on the town to celebrate the new year this weekend to:

MTC Logo (PRNewsFoto/MTC) (PRNewswire)

Travel by bus, train or ferry. Several Bay Area transit agencies — including BART —will extend their usual operating hours Saturday night and early Sunday morning to accommodate New Year's Eve revelers.

Avoid long lines at the station by adding a Clipper card to your phone's digital wallet ahead of time. No app fee is required and customers can instantly load cash value with their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those who already have Clipper, make sure you have your round-trip fare loaded before boarding.

Go to clippercard.com and visit Clipper's Apple Pay or Google Pay pages for more information, including step-by-step instructions on how to add a new Clipper card to your iPhone or Android system phone running Android 5 or later.

Clipper will waive the standard $3 new-card fee for customers who choose Clipper on their mobile phone. The $3 fee will be charged to customers who opt for a traditional plastic card. MTC reminds travelers riding on BART that each rider age 5 or older needs their own Clipper card to pay the BART fare.

MTC is the transportation planning, funding and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. MTC operates the Clipper system on behalf of the region's transit agencies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission