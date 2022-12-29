Dr. Javad Sajan & Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Donate Toys To Underprivileged Kids

Through Their Annual Toy Drive Allure Esthetic Provided Free Toys to Children in the Seattle Area

SEATTLE, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, in partnership with the Zera Foundation, hosted a toy drive in their practice during the holiday season to collect toys for underprivileged children who may otherwise not receive holiday gifts. The toy drive itself was a success and by Allure Esthetic donating five free Botox units in exchange for a donation of two toys.

To distribute these gifts, the Zera Foundation helped organize an event where children or their families could come to pick out a toy at a Toy Shop setup at the office of Allure Esthetic. Working with local schools and shelters, over one hundred children or their guardians signed up for the event. On December 23, the event took place and Dr. Sajan and volunteers were there to help set up and distribute the toys.

The linked video shows the impact the toy drive had on the local community. A representative from Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery said, "We had such a tremendous response from the community that the donations weren't enough. Our practice funded the rest and we are more than happy to be able to give back this holiday season."

Families also expressed their gratitude for the opportunity with many families stating they come from single-income households and were otherwise unable to give their kids the Christmas they wanted. Allure Esthetic and the Zera Foundation were able to help improve lives as well as provide extra cheer during the holiday season.

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, patients travel from across the world for his expertise. Dr. Sajan frequently partners with the Zera Foundation to give back to the local Seattle community through events such as the annual toy drive and various other community service events throughout the year. Find Dr. Sajan and more information about the fundraiser on Instagram .

