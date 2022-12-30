Artificial Grass Creates a Water-Wise Oasis for Southern California Family

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in the arid Southern California climate presents a unique challenge to homeowners, with near-constant water restrictions to counteract a statewide drought. When one Camarillo, CA household began implementing water restrictions in their area and stopped watering their grass regularly, their yard transformed into a sad, brown desert. To bring vibrance back to their home, they tasked Cat In a Hammock with installing Synthetic Grass Warehouse artificial turf throughout their property.

Synthetic turf installation in Camarillo, CA by Cat in a Hammock. (PRNewswire)

Cat In a Hammock recently installed 2,785 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Spring in a home in Camarillo, CA. TigerTurf Everglade Spring artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.625 inches. With a 60-ounce face weight, it is ideal for landscape applications with moderate foot traffic. The innovative Omega fiber shape provides enhanced durability and a soft touch while creating an ultra-realistic appearance. All SGW turf is manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and SGW products are always non-toxic, lead-free, and drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Cat In a Hammock was tasked with transforming their clients' front yard into a verdant, evergreen oasis using market-leading Synthetic Grass Warehouse artificial turf. After watching their natural grass brown and wither over the course of the year, the homeowners longed for a pristine-looking lawn that would remain neatly manicured year-round while complying with local water conservation regulations. They also wanted something durable that would allow their kids to be able to run around and play soccer without fear of damaging the new landscaping. With this in mind, Cat In a Hammock chose SGW Everglade Spring turf for its bright color, durability, and practical pile height. In order to keep the project as eco-friendly and cost-effective as possible, Cat In a Hammock utilized their 3D design software to lay out the turf in a way that enabled them to generate the least waste possible.

Cat In a Hammock is one of the leading artificial grass installers in the Camarillo, CA and greater Los Angeles area. Specializing in synthetic turf installation as well as irrigation, plant installation, hardscaping, and much more, they pride themselves on being a one-stop shop for all of your landscaping needs. Their company's mission is to make the homeowner's life as easy as possible, providing them with amazing designs and unparalleled construction services that leave the homeowner loving their newly-transformed outdoor living space.

Cat In a Hammock is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for December 2022.

Cat In a Hammock:

Cat In a Hammock, Inc. was founded on the idea of simplifying the construction process for homeowners by meeting all of their outdoor living design and build needs. The company founders, having worked in the construction industry, noticed that homeowners would often have to hire different trades to complete one backyard, and rarely would any of them talk to each other or do a comprehensive design that included all the elements the homeowners wanted.

Cat In a Hammock decided to bridge the gap and take the burden off the homeowners by delivering a one-stop-shop landscape service. By doing a thoughtful 3D design, architectural and engineering drawings, permit pulling, material selection, building, and project management, Cat In a Hammock helps the homeowner relax knowing that everything will come together as intended. Today, Cat in a Hammock designs and builds beautiful and functional outdoor living spaces for homeowners throughout the Thousand Oaks area. You can learn more about Cat In a Hammock and view their other projects by visiting https://catinahammock.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( @CatInaHammock ) and Instagram ( @cat_in_a_hammock_construction ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

