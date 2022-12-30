LINKBANK Appoints Northern Regional President

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANK is excited to announce the appointment of Doug Klinger as Regional President for the Upper Dauphin, Northumberland and Schuylkill markets.

Doug Klinger, Northern Regional President (PRNewswire)

As Northern Regional President, Klinger will help lead the Bank's growth initiatives in the Northern region markets, including Upper Dauphin, Schuylkill and Northumberland counties. With 29 years of experience in banking, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Bank.

"We are thrilled to have Doug on the team," said Brent Smith, President. "Doug will complement the talent and leadership we have within the Northern region and help us expand our impact. His passion and knowledge of the market makes him a great addition, along with his alignment with our core values."

Commenting on joining the LINKBANK team, Klinger added that he is excited for the opportunity to contribute and impact lives in the communities in which he has deep family roots. He is passionate about working for a bank that is dedicated to serving the community and contributing to the well-being of people.

Klinger was raised within the Northern region and currently resides with his wife and daughter. He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance with a minor in economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK's mission is to positively impact lives through community banking. LINKBANK is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANK is a subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." To learn more, visit: LINKBANK.com.

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

IR@LINKBANCORP.COM

