Coway Appoints Jangwon Seo as the Sole Chief Executive Officer

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," announced today that the company would change its management from a co-CEO structure to a sole-CEO system. Jangwon Seo, the current co-Chief Executive Officer, will become the sole Chief Executive Officer due to the retirement of his co-CEO, Hae-Sun Lee who moves into a role as a Part-Time Advisor on February 6th, 2023.

Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway, said, "We will use 'Crisis Resilience & Challenge Resolution' to form a strong foundation for Coway's global future. Our focus will be on strengthening core business competitiveness and also securing new future growth engines."

Jangwon Seo was a senior U.S. attorney at Shin & Kim, one of Korea's leading law firms. Following this, Seo served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Communications Officer at Netmarble Corp. and as the representative of Netmarble Cultural Foundation. He joined Coway as a Chief Financial Officer before moving into his role as co-CEO in January 2021. The company's new sole CEO holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Westminster College and a J.D. Degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

