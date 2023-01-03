Crowdworks unveils the world's first 'comprehensive human QA system for AI data' at CES 2023

Attendees can demo at Tech West, Venetian Expo Hall G, Booth #62032

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdworks, a leading South Korean data platform for artificial intelligence (AI), will be introducing its AI data solutions along with the HR management system specialized in data annotation and digital platform at CES 2023 held in Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5th to 8th.

Aligning with the main theme, 'HR management system for the data-centric AI technologies,' Crowdworks will be promoting three AI training data solution and services–Crowdworks™️, Workstage™️ and MLworks.

In this data-centric era, the performance of AI models mostly depends on the quality of data. Based on this move, Crowdworks suggests new emphasis on the HR management system in a digital platform and how the system affects the data's quality and projects' productivity; it claims that only companies retaining data and HR technology will thrive as an indispensable platform for future innovation.

Crowdworks has verified the correlation between data quality and data labeler's capabilities through its data annotation education service 'Crowd Academy.' In turn, the company registered over 180 domestic/global HR management technology patents–including 'data based labeler-project auto matching technology' and 'real-time abusive worker surveillance technology.'

Crowdworks is the first data platform globally to provide a comprehensive quality assurance by human reviewers. By managing its 440K crowd-workers with over 170 profile index, based on their project performances and behavioral data, the company delivers high quality data with the maximum efficiency.

Listed as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning 2022, its technological prowess has started making its appearance on the global stage.

At the booth, along with the Crowdworks™️(online data collection/annotation platform), Workstage™️(on-premise/SaaS based AI data infrastructure solution) and MLworks(AI model based AI data pre-processing service) will be exhibited. These products provide ultimate services that cover clients' entire AI model development lifecycle.

Minwoo Park, CEO of Crowdworks, says, "CES 2023 will be a great opportunity to introduce our quality data and all the technologies behind. As Crowdworks has led the development of Korea's AI industry, we will once again prove our technological prowess on a worldwide scale, and thrive as a global AI data platform."

Crowdworks is the first data platform in the global market to provide QA services by human reviewers. Their dedicated project managers and 440K+ professional crowd-workers are managed by a comprehensive quality control system to deliver the finest quality data. (PRNewswire)

Since its establishment in 2017, Crowdworks has achieved explosive growth of 1,000%, and the number of crowdsourcing workers continues to expand to the largest scale in Korea. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Crowdworks Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowdworks Inc