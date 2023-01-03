Egret Therapeutics Announces the Addition of Three New Members to its Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egret Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company focused on the treatment of neurological diseases, today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of three new members:

E. Sander Connolly Jr., M.D., serves as the Byron Stookey Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University and the Surgeon-in-Chief of the New York Neurological Institute and the New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Irving Medical Center. Dr. Connolly specializes in cerebrovascular surgery and has a research interest in stroke and vasospasm. He also serves as the Surgical Director of the Neuro-Intensive Care Unit, caring for patients suffering from the acute effects of both hemorrhagic as well as ischemic stroke.

William Mack, M.D., is a Professor of Neurosurgery and Vice-Chair of academic affairs in the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Southern California (USC) Keck Medical Center, and the principal investigator and director of the Cerebrovascular Laboratory in the Keck School of Medicine's Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute (Los Angeles, USA). In addition to having a busy surgical cerebrovascular practice, he runs a laboratory studying vasospasm. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), where he served as president from 2020–2021 and is currently a Chair of the Cerebrovascular Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/ Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

Gregory J. Zipfel, M.D., serves as the Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine. He is also the neurosurgeon-in-chief at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the inaugural holder of the Ralph G. Dacey Distinguished Endowed Chair at Washington University. Dr. Zipfel's practice focuses on cerebrovascular diseases and skull base tumors. In addition to running a basic science laboratory focused on elucidating the molecular mechanisms underlying vasospasm-induced delayed cerebral ischemia after subarachnoid hemorrhage, he has translated his preclinical discoveries to early phase clinical trials.

The newly appointed members will work with the company's current SAB and with Egret Therapeutics' leadership team in bringing EGT-101 to the clinic.

"We're thrilled to add such depth and breadth to our SAB with the additions of Drs. Connolly, Mack, and Zipfel, who are prominent world-leading experts in their respective fields in neurological surgery. We will benefit greatly from their guidance as we continue to move our compounds forward in development and expand upon our portfolio of assets," said Daniel Chai, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Egret Therapeutics.

"We look forward to their contributions as we progress our lead asset EGT-101 into the clinic next year," said Michael Lim, M.D., Chair of Neurological Surgery at Stanford University and Co-Founder and Chair of Egret Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board.

About Egret Therapeutics

Egret Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The company is focused on developing products to address areas of clinical unmet need in neurological diseases.

For more information, visit us at http://www.egrettherapeutics.com/

