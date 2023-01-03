IDEOlogy Health Appoints Evin Hunt as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEOlogy Health, a leading medical education company, announced that Evin Hunt will join the company as Chief Technology Officer effective today. Hunt has more than 12 years of Chief Technology experience in the mobile technology and communications space, most recently having served as Chief Technology Officer at Commio, a cloud-based communications API platform provider (CPaaS). In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Hunt will build and lead IDEOlogy's technology team including IDEOlogy's patented and rapidly growing Sound Bites division and supporting services.

"I am excited to welcome Evin Hunt to IDEOlogy's leadership team as we look forward to expanding our patented Sound Bites platform that thousands of physicians and APPs are relying on for up-to-date information in the oncology space," said Mike Gramling, Chief Executive Officer of IDEOlogy. "His leadership and broad experience in building successful technology organizations in the mobile space will be essential as we continue to expand Sound Bites capabilities, so physicians consider IDEOlogy their first choice when it comes to staying up-to-date."

Hunt has a long history in the communications industry from working as an engineer at large mobile carriers to co-founding innovative startups focused on integration of everyday apps into mobile communications services. "I absolutely love, and am passionate about, finding paths of innovation that simplify complex technology and create delightful user experiences," said Hunt. Hunt's prior experience as the CTO at Commio Voice and Text Messaging is a perfect complement to IDEOlogy Health's mission to lead the change in how healthcare professionals stay up-to-date on the latest advancements through innovative platforms such as Sound Bites.

At Commio, Hunt oversaw product strategy, software development, and engineering while helping to shuttle the company through the mergers and acquisition process of two different technology companies. Before joining Commio, he held several Chief Technology Officer roles at other mobile-first companies where he built global development teams, oversaw product strategy, modernized development practices, filed, and was awarded eight different mobile patents.

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology, Hematology, and Cardiology.

