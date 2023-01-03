Vital Proteins Unveils "For Everybody With A Body" National Brand Campaign

The integrated campaign aims to take the mystery out of collagen and democratize the category

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Proteins today announces "For Everybody with a Body," a national brand campaign aimed at educating people about the many parts of the human body that can benefit from collagen—from skin, hair and nails to the left knee, right knee or tendon in your elbow**^.

Spearheaded by Vital Proteins recently announced CMO Jill Abbott, the national campaign kicked off on Sunday, January 1, the start of the most important time of the year for wellness goals. Witty commentary takes the mystery out of collagen peptides and emphasizes that it is a wellness essential that benefits everyone. In fact, one third of the protein in the human body is collagen and by the time you're 30, collagen production can drop 1% per year. Given its wide range of benefits, collagen peptides supplementation can be a vital part of everyone's daily routine— it's for everybody with a body.

"The new 'For Everybody with a Body' campaign simplifies the complex topic of collagen in a fun, relatable way that's representative of us all," said Abbott. "This campaign is an important step toward where we're headed as a brand— we want to use clever content to help educate consumers on why they should add collagen to their routine."

A stylistic departure from previous Vital Proteins campaigns, the creative is brought to life through whimsical video content featuring diverse, real people doing everyday activities, from skiing and dancing to cleaning and even playing darts. Developed in collaboration with New York-based creative agency, Mythology, the 360 campaign will run across TV, streaming, audio, digital and social.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® provides premium collagen-based products that seamlessly fit into people's lives to help them move, look and feel their best**^. Founded in 2013, they've grown to be the leader in collagen by championing transparency, quality and clean ingredients. Today, Vital Proteins can be found in mass retailers, grocery stores, chain drug stores and natural food markets in more than 25 countries. Vital Proteins is anchored in the simple belief that Wellness is Vital, and is committed to evolve the industry to drive deeper inclusion, a better environmental footprint and increased access to nutrition knowledge. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.







**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





^Results may vary. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for more information.

Vital Proteins Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vital Proteins