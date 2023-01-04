BrandSpark International Announces 5th Annual Most Trusted Grocery Retailers in America

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In partnership with Newsweek and Winsight Grocery Business, BrandSpark International announces the fifth annual grocery edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082 Americans in the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally.

After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023.

"Now that the holidays have passed, retailers need to work on building a strong 2023 by prioritizing trust building initiatives with consumers", says Adam Bellisario, AVP BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "As inflation continues to hit grocery categories heavily, conventional stores with strong private label offerings are going to be popular with consumers because they can meet their needs in terms of price and effective options", says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International. "We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally.   Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched.  Despite inflation, the trust drivers are remarkably stable – suggesting that retailers should stick to their strategies. Even with shoppers' increased focus on prices, quality-driven conventional grocers still rank highly in each region, including Kroger (South and Midwest), Safeway (West), Publix (South) and ShopRite (Northeast)", says Philip Scrutton.

Notable findings regarding the most important drivers of grocer trust (attributes)
  • Aldi, H-E-B, and Walmart are most trusted for affordability.
  • H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger are strongest for store brand/private label products.
  • H-E-B, ShopRite, and Kroger deliver on fresh produce.
  • H-E-B is most trusted for quality fresh food and an enjoyable in-store experience.
  • Kroger, H-E-B, and ShopRite deliver the most valuable circulars.
  • Walmart is #1 for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.
Notable findings regarding trust across 8 key store formats
  • Aldi is the most trusted discount and small format grocer, and Walmart is the most trusted conventional Grocer nationally but faces some stiff competition regionally where ShopRite is #1 in the Northeast, and Kroger is #1 in the Midwest.
  • CVS is the most trusted pharmacy chain ahead of Walgreens, but we now see that Walmart Pharmacy is in third position posing a threat for the two major national chains.
Other findings
  • Rapidly expanding "Dollar Store" retailers Dollar General, Dollar Tree had the highest shopper reach increase in 2022, with Dollar General topping the list as most trusted Dollar Store Chain.
  • 2022 saw 44% of shoppers ordering groceries online, consistent with 45% in 2021. Half of these shoppers ordered from Walmart vs. 1 in 6 from Amazon Fresh, but Amazon Fresh achieved the greatest growth.
  • Club stores strengthened trust with existing members who relied on them even more in 2022 for bulk orders at fair prices. BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club, and Costco Wholesale all increased trust with their own shoppers.
  • Grocer Food Lion built trust with fair prices and loyalty rewards, and it paid off: achieving the highest trust growth, increasing their trust score, and jumping from #7 to #4 for most trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021.
  • Among own shoppers H-E-B has an impressive lead in trust compared with all other grocery stores covered in the Study.

Trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times. There is a risk that if customers switch retailers now they may not return even when cost of living pressures ease. "This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this", says Adam Bellisario.

The BrandSpark/Newsweek Partnership aims to make shopping easier for Americans. "We are excited to partner with Newsweek, one of the world's most recognizable media brands, which will be promoting the full list of winners to ensure that consumers have the most reliable shopping information available to them", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Winners now have the opportunity of sharing their valuable wins not only with their customers but also with their teams and investors".

The winners and how they are determined

In the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study 10,082 American shoppers determined the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, and results are ranked based on the greatest number of votes. Brand citations of 'most trusted' retailer by format are determined by consumers' unaided write-in votes for their 'most trusted' retailer. The brand(s) voted most trusted is/are listed as Rank #1. Any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader", any brand Ranked 4-5 is considered a "Top 5 Trust Leader", and any brand Ranked 6-10 is considered a "Top 10 Trust Leader", having garnered a significant trust share in the category. Brand citations as the 'most trusted' overall retailer and 'most trusted' by attribute are determined by consumers choosing from a list of the 66 largest grocery retailers nationally.

The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category. *

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY STORE FORMAT

Region

Rank #1

Rank #2

Rank #3

Rank #4

Rank #5

Conventional
Grocery
Store

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

Safeway

H-E-B
Grocery /
ShopRite
(TIE)

Discount
Grocery
Store

Aldi

Walmart

Grocery Outlet

Dollar
General

Save-A-Lot

Small Format
Grocery
Store

Aldi

Trader Joe's

Walmart
Neighborhood
     Market

Kroger

Save-A-Lot

Natural &
Organic
Grocery
Store

Whole Foods
Market

Trader Joe's

Sprouts
Farmers
Markets

Walmart

Natural
Grocers

Online
Grocery
Service

Walmart

Amazon
Fresh

Instacart

Kroger

--

Convenience
Store Chain

7-Eleven

Circle K

Wawa

Casey's

QuikTrip

Dollar Store
Chain

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

99 Cent
Only
Stores

--

Pharmacy
Retail Chain

CVS

Walgreens

Walmart
Pharmacy

Rite Aid

Kroger

MOST TRUSTED CONVENTIONAL AND DISCOUNT GROCERY RETAILER BY
REGION

Format

Rank #1

Conventional Grocery Retailer (National)

Walmart

Conventional Grocery Retailer (West)

Safeway / Walmart (tie)

Conventional Grocery Retailer (South)

Walmart

Conventional Grocery Retailer (Midwest)

Kroger

Conventional Grocery Retailer (Northeast)

ShopRite

Discount Grocery Retailer (National)

Aldi

Discount Grocery Retailer (West)

Grocery Outlet

Discount Grocery Retailer (South)

Aldi / Walmart (tie)

Discount Grocery Retailer (Midwest)

Aldi

Discount Grocery Retailer (Northeast)

Aldi

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #1-5)

Region

Rank #1

Rank #2

Rank #3

Rank #4

Rank #5

National

Walmart

Kroger

Aldi

Costco

Wholesale

Publix

West

Walmart

Safeway

Costco

Wholesale

Kroger

WinCo

South

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

H-E-B

Grocery

Food

Lion

Midwest

Walmart

Kroger

Aldi

Meijer

Hy-Vee

Northeast

Walmart

ShopRite

Stop &

 Shop

Aldi

Wegmans

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #6-10)

Region

Rank #6

Rank #7

Rank #8

Rank #9

Rank #10

National

H-E-B
Grocery

Sam's

Club

Safeway

Trader

Joe's

Meijer

West

Albertsons

Trader

Joe's

Amazon
Fresh

Ralph's

Fred

Meyer

South

Aldi

Sam's

Club

Costco
Wholesale

Dollar

General

Whole

Foods Market

Midwest

Sam's

Club

Jewel-Osco

Costco
Wholesale

Target

Giant

Eagle

Northeast

Giant Food
Stores (PA)

Hannaford

BJ's
Wholesale
Club

Trader

Joe's

Costco
Wholesale

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #1-5)

Segment

Category

Rank #1

Rank #2

Rank #3

Rank #4

Rank #5

Value

Affordability

Walmart

H-E-B
Grocery

Aldi

WinCo

Grocery
Outlet

Value

Loyalty
Program
Rewards

Kroger

Giant Eagle

Stop &
Shop

Food Lion

Jewel-Osco

Value

Valuable
Circulars /
Flyers

Kroger

H-E-B
Grocery

ShopRite

Hy-Vee

Price
Chopper

Value

Valuable
Coupons

H-E-B
Grocery

Meijer

Kroger

Price Chopper

Stop & Shop

Value

Great
Promotions

H-E-B
Grocery

Hy-Vee

ShopRite

Walmart

Kroger

Service

Easy
Checkout
Experience

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

Amazon Fresh

Service

Enjoyable
In-Store
Experience

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Publix

Kroger

Meijer

Service

Home Delivery

Amazon
Fresh

Walmart

Amazon
Go

H-E-B
Grocery

ShopRite

Service

In-Store
Health & Safety
Measures

Walmart

H-E-B
Grocery

Publix

Wegmans

Kroger

Service

In-Store
Pharmacy
Services

Walmart

Giant
Eagle

Kroger

H-E-B
Grocery

Publix

Service

Service /
Friendly Staff

H-E-B
Grocery

Hy-Vee

Publix

Kroger

Walmart

Service

Store
Organizatio
n (layout, shopability)

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Publix

Kroger

Hy-Vee

Service

Up-to-Date
/ Modern Stores

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Publix

Wegmans

Amazon
Fresh

Service

Curbside
Pickup

Walmart

H-E-B
Grocery

Kroger

Hy-Vee

Target

Service

In-Store
Cleanliness
/ Tidiness

Publix

H-E-B
Grocery

Wegmans

Meijer

Walmart

Fresh

Fresh Meat

H-E-B
Grocery

Giant
Eagle

Hy-Vee

Kroger

ShopRite

Fresh

Fresh
Produce

H-E-B
Grocery

ShopRite

Kroger

Publix

Hy-Vee

Fresh

Fresh
Seafood

H-E-B
Grocery

Publix

Wegmans

Kroger

Price
Chopper

Fresh

Fresh
Prepared
Meals

H-E-B
Grocery

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Publix

Jewel-Osco

Fresh

Healthy
Prepared
Foods

H-E-B
Grocery

Whole
Foods
Market

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Sprouts
Farmers
Markets

Fresh

In-store Deli

Publix

Giant
Food
Stores (PA)

Hy-Vee

H-E-B
     Grocery

Giant Eagle

Products

Beauty
Products

Walmart

Target

Meijer

H-E-B
Grocery

Amazon Go

Products

Beer, Wine
& Spirits

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Meijer

Products

Bulk Food

Costco
Wholesale

Sams Club

BJs
Wholesale
Club

WinCo

Walmart

Products

Food for
Holidays or
Entertaining

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Publix

ShopRite

Kroger

Products

Gourmet
Foods

Whole
Foods
Market

Wegmans

H-E-B
Grocery

Hy-Vee

The Fresh
Market

Products

Home
Goods

Walmart

Target

Meijer

H-E-B
Grocery

Costco
Wholesale

Products

Household
Care
Products

Walmart

H-E-B
Grocery

Target

Meijer

ShopRite

Products

Internationa
l Food
Products

Wegmans

H-E-B
Grocery

Trader
Joe's

Giant
Food
Stores (PA)

Walmart

Products

Mexican
Food

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Meijer

Products

Natural /
Organic
Foods

Whole
Foods
Market

Sprouts
Farmers
Markets

Trader
Joe's

Wegmans

H-E-B
Grocery

Products

Over-the-
Counter
Health
Products

Walmart

H-E-B
Grocery

Meijer

Kroger

ShopRite

Products

Packaged
Food &
Beverage
Products

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

ShopRite

Kroger

Publix

Products

Pet Food &
Treats

Walmart

H-E-B
Grocery

Amazon
Fresh

Meijer

Giant Eagle

Products

New
Products

Walmart

H-E-B
Grocery

Hy-Vee

ShopRite

Wegmans

Products

Store Brand
/ Private
Label
Products

H-E-B
Grocery

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

ShopRite

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #6-10)

Segment

Category

Rank #6

Rank #7

Rank #8

Rank #9

Rank #10

Value

Affordability

ShopRite

Kroger

Amazon
Fresh

Save-A-Lot

Food Lion

Value

Loyalty
Program
Rewards

ShopRite

Safeway

Meijer

Hy-Vee

Fred
Meyer

Value

Valuable
Circulars /
Flyers

Meijer

Walmart

Publix

Harris
Teeter

Giant
Eagle

Value

Valuable
Coupons

Walmart

Hy-Vee

ShopRite

BJs
Wholesale
Club

Von's

Value

Great
Promotions

Meijer

Stop &
Shop

Costco
Wholesale

Food Lion

Grocery
Outlet

Service

Easy
Checkout
Experience

Wegmans

Hy-Vee

Meijer

Stop &
Shop

Safeway

Service

Enjoyable In-
Store
Experience

ShopRite

Costco
Wholesale

Trader
Joe's

Food Lion

Wegmans

Service

Home
Delivery

Publix

Meijer

Kroger

Wegmans

Grocery
Outlet

Service

In-Store
Health & Safety
Measures

Meijer

Safeway

Food Lion

ShopRite

Costco
Wholesale

Service

In-Store
Pharmacy
Services

Meijer

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Fred Meyer

Stop &
Shop

Service

Service /
Friendly Staff

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Grocery
Outlet

ShopRite

Meijer

Service

Store Organization
     (layout,
shopability)

Meijer

Food Lion

Wegmans

ShopRite

Amazon
Fresh

Service

Up-to-Date /
Modern Stores

Kroger

Stop &
Shop

Meijer

ShopRite

Target

Service

Curbside
Pickup

Acme

Amazon Go

BJs Wholesale Club

Fred Meyer

ShopRite

Service

In-Store
Cleanliness /
Tidiness

Kroger

Harris Teeter

Costco
Wholesale

ShopRite

Target

Fresh

Fresh Meat

Publix

Meijer

Wegmans

Stop &
Shop

Costco
Wholesale

Fresh

Fresh
Produce

Meijer

Walmart

Wegmans

Sprouts
Farmers
Markets

Whole
Foods Market

Fresh

Fresh
Seafood

ShopRite

Giant
Eagle

Giant Food
Stores (PA)

Whole
Foods
Market

The Fresh
Market

Fresh

Fresh
Prepared
Meals

ShopRite

Kroger

Meijer

Walmart

Costco Wholesale

Fresh

Healthy
Prepared
Foods

Giant Eagle

Publix

The Fresh
Market

Kroger

Walmart

Fresh

In-store Deli

ShopRite

Wegmans

Kroger

Jewel-Osco

Hannaford

Products

Beauty
Products

ShopRite

Fred
Meyer

Amazon
Fresh

Giant Eagle

Kroger

Products

Beer, Wine &
Spirits

Kroger

Giant
Eagle

Jewel-Osco

Costco Wholesale

Publix

Products

Bulk Food

H-E-B
Grocery

Amazon
Go

Amazon
Fresh

Wegmans

Grocery
Outlet

Products

Food for
Holidays or
Entertaining

Costco Wholesale

Wegmans

Food Lion

Stop &
Shop

Harris
Teeter

Products

Gourmet
Foods

Trader Joe's

Publix

Fresh
Thyme
Farmers
Markets

Harris
Teeter

Meijer

Products

Home Goods

Amazon Go

BJs
Wholesale
Club

Amazon
Fresh

Stop &
Shop

Fred
Meyer

Products

Household
Care
Products

Costco
Wholesale

BJ's
Wholesale
Club

Kroger

Dollar
General

Amazon
Fresh

Products

International
Food
Products

Kroger

Hy-Vee

Publix

Meijer

Amazon
Fresh

Products

Mexican
Food

WinCo

Publix

Giant Eagle

Amazon
Fresh

ShopRite

Products

Natural /
Organic
Foods

Amazon
Fresh

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Publix

The Fresh
Market

Products

Over-the-
Counter
Health
Products

Target

Giant Eagle

Jewel-Osco

Harris
Teeter

Costco
Wholesale

Products

Packaged
Food &
Beverage
Products

Amazon
Fresh

Meijer

Costco
Wholesale

Stop &
Shop

Food Lion

Products

Pet Food &
Treats

Kroger

Target

ShopRite

Stop &
Shop

Fred
Meyer

Products

New
Products

Amazon
Fresh

Costco
Wholesale

Publix

Meijer

Grocery
Outlet

Products

Store Brand /
Private Label
Products

Costco
Wholesale

Amazon
Fresh

Fred Meyer

Aldi

Jewel-
Osco

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly-responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.

Newsweek Media Partnership
Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

