The Car Connection Names Best Car To Buy 2023: Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford F-150 Lightning receives top honors from trusted car research brand

Honda Civic Type R, Ford F-150 Lightning get accolades from related performance/luxury and green-car enthusiast brands

Kia Sportage Hybrid, Kia Telluride, Rivian R1T, Porsche Taycan, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 take honors in The Car Connection's individual categories

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Car Connection ( www.thecarconnection.com ), the easiest place to research and shop for cars online, today named the Ford F-150 Lightning as its Best Car To Buy 2023.

The Car Connection Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Car Connection) (PRNewswire)

Related auto enthusiast brands Motor Authority ( www.motorauthority.com ) and Green Car Reports ( www.greencarreports.com ) also named the winners of their Best Car To Buy awards. The Honda Civic Type R took the title of Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2023, while the Ford F-150 Lightning was also named Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2023.

The Car Connection also named its best picks in individual categories:

Best Economy Car To Buy 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Best Family Car To Buy 2023 Kia Telluride Best Luxury Car To Buy 2023 Rivian R1T Best Performance Car To Buy 2023 Porsche Taycan Best Electric Car To Buy 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Ford F-150 Lightning: A groundbreaking pickup truck

The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Ford F-150 Lightning from a competitive field of nominees. Contenders were new or fully redesigned models that achieved top scores in The Car Connection's unique "TCC Rating" system.

The 10-point TCC Rating rolls up scores given to each vehicle across six categories: safety, comfort and utility, fuel economy, performance, technology, and styling.

"Our editors voted unanimously and unequivocally for the Ford F-150 Lightning, cementing it as the first electric pickup truck to win the award," said Marty Padgett, Editorial Director of The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and Green Car Reports. "The Lightning sets the efficiency benchmark among full-size pickup trucks, while it does everything a truck, and an F-150, should do."

Honda Civic Type R: A hot hatch grows up while remaining fun

Performance and luxury brand Motor Authority named the Honda Civic Type R as its Best Performance/Luxury Car To Buy 2023. Editors selected the winner from new or redesigned luxury/performance vehicles made available for testing. The winner was judged to have the strongest appeal to enthusiasts with capability, acceleration, handling, styling, and features—as well as value—with no price limit.

"The Honda Civic Type R has matured since we last named it our Best Car To Buy in 2018," Padgett said. "It's grown up a little, but it hasn't lost the performance edge that makes it one of the most thrilling and affordable performance vehicles you can buy."

Ford F-150 Lightning: The new era of electric vehicles has arrived

Green Car Reports, a research and news destination for electric cars, fuel-efficient cars, and hybrid cars, named the Ford F-150 Lightning as its Best Green Car To Buy 2023. Editors chose the most significant new green car made widely available to shoppers during the 2023 model year, taking into account new technologies, their practicality, and their impact on the environment.

"The F-150 resets expectations for both truck buyers and electric vehicle buyers," Padgett said. "It's an incredibly capable, incredibly forward-thinking vehicle that just so happens to perform like a pickup truck, too."

About The Car Connection

The Car Connection ( www.thecarconnection.com ) is the easiest place to research and shop for cars online. The site makes car research easy with its unique "TCC Rating," a clear numeric rating value based on a 10-point scale that reflects the overall opinion of our automotive experts on any vehicle.

The Car Connection is part of the Internet Brands Automotive Group ( www.internetbrandsauto.com ), one of the largest collections of automotive properties on the Internet, including pioneering car-buying website CarsDirect.com and a collection of more than 130 auto enthusiast websites. Collectively, the Internet Brands Automotive Group reaches more than 35 million unique visitors each month.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Car Connection