Corbus recognized as leader in procurement services; accepts top awards from ISG

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The strong growth registered by Corbus LLC, a mid-size firm based out of Dayton, Ohio, and a diverse supplier in procurement, has won it awards from Information Services Group Germany GmbH (ISG). Corbus accepted awards, as a Leader and Rising Star, in several global procurement and BPO services categories in a ceremony held on September 28th, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Corbus was named as a Leader in Procurement BPO Services-Midmarket and Digital Transformation Services-Midmarket. It also received a Rising Star positioning in the Procurement BPO Services-Large Accounts and Digital Transformation Services-Large Accounts.

"Corbus displays an intense focus on customer satisfaction, process optimization and supply chain optimization. It strongly emphasizes success in client business strategy, and is one of the few providers using playbook-centered, methodical approaches, centered on procurement within related business structure and function," says Bruce Guptill, Distinguished Analyst and Executive Advisor, ISG.

ISG has grouped Corbus as a Leader in BPO midmarket and Digital Transformation, along with several large companies to award it 'Rising Star'.

"Corbus is honored to accept these awards, which recognize us for the excellent service we provide to our clients," said Unni Vasudev, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing.

Corbus offers end-to-end Supply Chain Service solutions that include Strategic Sourcing, Procurement support (Procure-to-Pay and and Source-to-Pay), Logistics, Demand and Delivery management, Spend Analysis, Tail end spend management to provide immense value to clients while making processes more effective and efficient. For more information, please contact sales@corbus.com

About Corbus:

In 1994, the Global Technologies division of Modern Technologies Corporation branched off to become Corbus, LLC. For the past 25+ years, Corbus has been known in supply chain and business process management consulting industry as an innovative and client-driven solutions provider

