Coway Named as the CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," announced today that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

[Image] Coway Named as CES Innovation Awards Honoree (PRNewswire)

The CES Innovation Awards program, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition that showcases groundbreaking tech from around the world. Products undergo thorough reviews of their innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics, and design by industry experts.

This year, Coway's 'Eco-Friendly Paper Water Purifier' and 'Everyday Care Bidet' won CES® 2023 Innovation Awards in the Home Appliances and Digital Health category.

The 'Eco-Friendly Paper Water Purifier' is a concept product that has been recognized for its innovative design, which uses a single sheet of paper in the water purifier's exterior instead of plastics. Its sustainability is increased through the use of upcyclable materials throughout its structure, from the exterior through to even packaging.

The Coway Eco-Friendly Paper Water Purifier is a power-free, direct-flow water purification system that doesn't require electricity. It can be easily installed in narrow spaces like one-person households thanks to its ultra-small size and compact design.

Coway's 'Everyday Care Bidet,' another Award Honoree, is a bidet concept product that collects and analyzes the user's data through technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) which then manages health for the user.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative technologies, eco-friendly products, and unique services at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards," said Coway. "We will continue to strengthen our global competitiveness by developing innovative, sustainable products and customer experience-enhancing services."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.