Crafting Perfect Vegetarian Spring Rolls with ANKO's SR-27 Automated Food Machine

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANKO Food Machine Company is a world-renowned automated food machinery manufacturer and a professional consulting company for automated ethnic food production. In 2023, ANKO will be proudly launching our brand new "SR-27 Automatic Spring Roll Production Line". It is suitable for large food factories, central kitchens, and large-scale manufacturers to help resolve production issues related to the global labor shortage and rising wages. ANKO's SR-27 has the capacity of producing 2,700 Spring Rolls per hour, and the unique filling system can process and extrude a wide range of ingredients. After loading the hoppers with raw materials, the automated production begins with a simple click. All the parts that have direct contact with food ingredients can be cleaned thoroughly and easily with water.

ANKO's New SR-27 – The Best Option for High Volume Automated Spring Rolls Production (PRNewswire)

A Mechanical Design Leap! Handling Vegetable Fillings with Ease

Most Spring Roll Machines on the market have difficulties processing fibrous vegetable filling ingredients, and often require additional starch and cooking which affects the vegetables' original crispness and crunchy texture. ANKO's SR-27 Spring Roll Production Line is designed with a pressure-free filling hopper that simulates a hand proportioning mechanism, thus it can produce Spring Rolls with any mix of vegetable filling without any additives or pre-cooking the ingredients. This upgraded filling system does not over compress the food ingredients and they can retain their original textures. It can also process a wide range of filling ingredients, such as fibrous vegetables with low lubricity and cooked meats that have low viscosity.

A Variety of Filling Ingredients, Perfectly Utilized with One Machine

The wrapping mechanism adopts handmade methods, and different parameter settings can be entered for processing fillings that consist of either all vegetables, cooked meat, or a mixture of vegetable and meat. Depending on the client's product requirements, this Production Line can produce high quality Frozen Spring Rolls, Deep-fried Spring Rolls and Fresh Spring Rolls. ANKO understands how the slightest difference between brands of flours and filling ingredients can make a huge difference in an automated food production line. Hence, we have built the industry's very first "Food Lab" that collects an extensive selection of food recipes from around the world, to assist you with customized Spring Roll product development to gain advantages in the marketplace.

Hassle-free Cleaning with Water Hosing

ANKO's SR-27 Spring Roll Production Line has a user-friendly touch screen control panel that is easy to use and has a built-in IoT system that enables remote production monitoring and supervision. The extra-large 50 Liter filling hopper drastically reduce the frequency for refilling. All machine parts that have direct contact with food ingredients can be washed with water directly and thoroughly, making the daily cleaning process fast and easy.

ANKO has a US branch office based in Los Angeles, California. Our team in LA can provide you with professional, localized, and multilingual services. We would like to invite you to discover the efficient and impressive quality that ANKO's SR-27 Spring Roll Production Line has to offer. For more information, please visit ANKO's official website or fill out the inquiry form. How SR-27 works: https://youtu.be/18Fl1XVmTxY

US Office Contact Information

(909) 599-8186

info@ankofoodtech.com

300 South Walnut Ave, Suite 405, San Dimas, California 91773, U.S.A

About ANKO

ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd. is a professional food machine and food production consultancy company that emphasize automated ethnic food production. We provide introductory services to assist traditional food businesses that can help you transition smoothly into a highly efficient automated production, and factory configuration services. ANKO was established in 1978 and we have more than 45 years of experience in food machinery manufacturing. We strive to meet our clients' food production equipment requirements, and we have successfully sold our machines to 112 countries Worldwide. If you are looking for a food machine supplier that can provide you with high quality food machinery and professional production solutions, ANKO is your best choice. For more information, please visit our Official Website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ANKO Food Machine