TCL Unveils Groundbreaking Augmented Reality Glasses at CES 2023

TCL RayNeo X2 delivers a truly smart wearable experience which unlocks a deeper connection between users, their devices, and the real world

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, announces at CES 2023 the launch of TCL RayNeo X2 augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. The revolutionary glasses harness pioneering binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide displays alongside an array of new interactive features to create unparalleled AR experiences for users.

"TCL RayNeo has created the world's first binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses," said Howie Li, CEO of TCL RayNeo. "The technology RayNeo has developed will set the bar for future innovations in wearable AR as there is no compromise in top technology, style or ease of use. RayNeo X2 is the new frontier of AR glasses, and we're just getting started."

True AR in a wearable eyeglasses design

TCL RayNeo X2 is the world's first to realize binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide display in AR glasses. Tackling the industry challenge of making AR glasses look like conventional eyeglasses without compromising on tech specs, TCL RayNeo X2 maintains a subtle and lightweight body for everyday wear while serving powerful all-in-one assistant features, from smart navigation and auto-translation to photography and music play.

Significant display upgrades, including a high contrast ratio (CR) of up to 100,000:1 and an outstanding image brightness of up to 1,000 nits, generate enhanced visual effects and make the AR glasses ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Transformative ways to navigate and connect

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2 platform, TCL RayNeo X2 harnesses top-notched AR technologies that allow users to see the world in new, exciting ways.

TCL RayNeo X2's smart GPS navigation system uses simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) together with gesture recognition. Its mapping showcases nearby landmarks as you move, turning your leisurely strolls and bike rides into joyful city explorations. Plus, while navigating and on the move, TCL RayNeo X2's Bluetooth-enabled on-screen message and call notifications keep you updated wherever you go.

TCL RayNeo X2 breaks down language barriers and opens new pathways to connect. AI translation interprets multiple languages in real time. When speaking face-to-face, the AR glasses automatically detect and translate in-person conversations with subtitles displaying on the screen - perfect for building business connections and traveling overseas. The translation features create immersive language learning experiences for the wearer.

Create next-level content

TCL RayNeo X2 liberates users to discover new forms of entertainment. The hands-free integrated camera allows wearers to create stills, videos and time-lapse from a distinctive first-person view, helping users to produce new styles of content. Smart features like image stabilization reduce shakes and movement, and auto night mode lets you snap vivid moments even in the dark, helping you to take the perfect shot each time.

Content captured on the glasses can be easily transferred to smartphones, handy when sharing new discoveries with friends on social media. Meanwhile, enjoy your "me time" by listening to your music in unique "whisper mode", effectively preventing sound leakage while also protecting your privacy.

Building a new AR ecosystem

As testament to its commitment to AR innovation, TCLRayNeo will kick off a developer project in Q1 2023 calling for innovative developers to join and build creative, user-driven features for the AR glasses. This is with the goal that TCL RayNeo X2 further evolves with more impressive features, bringing the imagination and application of AR to the next level.

"With the rollout of TCL RayNeo X2, we seek to build a vibrant, comprehensive AR ecosystem to provide our users with rich content and compelling services. Those would include a series of original AR games developed by our team." Howie Li noted.

Revolutionize XR experiences with smart wearable products

Also at CES 2023, TCL NXTWEAR S wearable display glasses makes its debut to the U.S. market. The stylish consumer XR glasses come with a striking display and audio quality upgrades. An equivalent 130-inch, high-definition screen at four meters away, new-generation dual 1080p Micro OLED displays and a unique acoustic phase cancellation mode deliver private, cinema-like audiovisual experience to you at anywhere, anytime.

From TCL NXTWEAR S to TCL RayNeo X2, this series of innovative rollouts demonstrate the robust research and product development capabilities of TCL RayNeo, an industry leader in AR innovation incubated by TCL Electronics.

Availability and Pricing

TCL RayNeo X2 will be available for the developer community in selected regions by the end of Q1 2023 followed by a commercial launch later. *

TCL NXTWEAR S will go on sale in the U.S. in Q1 2023 with RRP at $399 .

* Some features might be available in phases for some regions.

To learn more about the TCL products announced at CES 2023, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com

Dongyao Nie

Global PR Manager, TCL RayNeo

dongyao.nie@tcl.com



About TCL RayNeo (RayNeo)

TCL RayNeo (RayNeo), incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning IDG's "Most Innovative Product" with NXTWEAR AIR, RayNeo also unveiled the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses NXTWEAR S featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

