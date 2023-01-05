American Orthopedic Partners Implements PatientIQ to Enhance Quality Improvement and Standardization of Care for Clinical Excellence

Physician-led practices use the data-driven platform to gain insight into patient outcomes, patient experience

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientIQ, a leading healthcare technology company deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data at scale, today announced the implementation of its platform by American Orthopedic Partners (AOP), a national orthopedic practice headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. AOP is leveraging the platform to unify patient data across the enterprise and to identify clinical quality improvements that impact care.

The implementation of PatientIQ comes from a leadership-driven strategy to create a database for the collection of patient-reported outcome scores. Despite data being collected on separate electronic health record (EHR) systems across the physician-owned enterprise, AOP will gain access to unified patient health information through PatientIQ. AOP will also have access to educational video content and patient satisfaction surveys to inform its value-based care initiatives.

"As we continue to grow and partner with new orthopedic practices, we will use our patient-reported outcome data to demonstrate clinical excellence across our practice and providers when compared to national averages," said Ted Schlegel, MD, Chief Medical Officer at American Orthopedic Partners. "Now that we are gathering and assessing this data, we can use it to validate our clinical treatment programs and continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard that our patients know to expect from us."

American Orthopedic Partners offers orthopedists an opportunity to maintain local control, collaborate on national initiatives, and access resources to grow their practices. With clinics in the West, Midwest, and Northeastern United States, AOP uses a physician-owned partnership model that enables AOP to fuel value creation, clinical innovation, and orthopedic excellence.

"Patient data is the most valuable asset a practice has — so long as they have the tools to be able to leverage that data to make informed decisions," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "We are impressed with AOP's dedication to providing value to its practice partners, and we're proud to come alongside them to make this a seamless and successful process."

The addition of AOP to PatientIQ's customer portfolio follows news of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons selecting PatientIQ to power its Fracture & Trauma Registry and continues the healthcare technology company's fast-growing adoption within orthopedic care. The platform has onboarded over 1,500 orthopedic surgeons in the last six months alone.

ABOUT AMERICAN ORTHOPEDIC PARTNERS

The physician-centric culture at AOP enables partners to lead the strategic, business, and clinical aspects of their practice with a collaborative approach to problem-solving, a shared vision of clinical excellence, peer engagement to propel evidence-based practice, an active voice in decision-making, and resources that foster growth and access to care. AOP leadership believes physicians are best equipped to improve outcomes and reduce costs in healthcare. Physicians who join will help build clinical value, lead the orthopedic specialty, define meaningful clinical metrics, set national standards for best practices, and focus on patient-centric care. For more information visit: www.aorthopartners.com.

ABOUT PATIENTIQ

PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data. The PatientIQ platform is a cloud-based solution that empowers hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry partners to systemically collect, measure and analyze patient-reported outcomes data to improve clinical and operational performance. With the single, EHR-integrated platform, leveraging a proprietary analytics engine, healthcare organizations are empowered to continuously capture patient progress and derive intelligent insights that enable better care - without increased administrative burden. In addition to outcomes analysis, the platform facilitates collaboration, bringing together data-driven clinicians from across the country to accelerate research, participate in registries, and push medicine forward. PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and a superior ability to transform patient outcomes into actionable intelligence. For more, visit www.patientiq.io.

