Bluehost Announces its First Annual WP CreatorCon Virtual Event

Members of the WordPress community will gather for a free virtual event hosted by Bluehost with WordPress expert speakers and the announcement of the 2022 Bluehost Creators Awards winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost , one of the largest WordPress hosting providers in the world, announced its first annual virtual event to recognize and celebrate excellence in the WordPress community. WordPress experts will gather to share their knowledge to help business owners, bloggers, web designers, students, and other creators succeed online with WordPress. All WordPress creators of any skill level or experience are welcome to attend to hear from experts themselves.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluehost)

WP CreatorCon is a FREE virtual event curated by Bluehost to bring together all WordPress creators of the world, no matter their skill levels. The event seeks to deepen connections between the creators and the community, while continuing to recognize the talent and efforts of business owners, bloggers and creative professionals.

The event will also culminate the Bluehost Creators Awards, which after its launch in June 2022, has seen a large response by the WordPress community. Bloggers, students, web designers, developers, business owners and more have submitted their creations for evaluation by the jury. The awards program encouraged all WordPress creators to submit their best work and these creators will now be joined together at WP CreatorCon for the announcement of the winners.

To attend, guests can register for this free virtual event at BluehostAwards.com until the event goes live on January 12, 2023. The program will commence at 10 a.m. EST and conclude at 2 p.m. EST.

For more information on the Bluehost Creators Awards or WP CreatorCon by Bluehost or to check out the event agenda, please visit https://bluehostawards.com/ .

About Bluehost

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com .

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com .

