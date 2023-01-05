Codex IT Acquires Utah Managed Services Provider

Expands national footprint to enhance its patient-centric technology support and service capabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex IT, a national leader in healthcare technology solutions and managed services, just announced the acquisition of Intranet Consulting, Inc, a premier managed services provider (MSP) based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Codex IT CEO, Wes Strickling, & Intranet Consulting President, Glen Schimmelpfennig, worked to bring the two organizations together.

This strategic acquisition is the first for the company this year and will allow Codex IT to secure a more significant presence along the Wasatch Front and the rest of Utah, helping to ensure Codex IT continues as the partner of choice for healthcare groups as it expands West. With a continued focus on patient-centric technology support and services, Codex IT expands its national footprint to five support centers across the U.S. and is one of the leading healthcare-focused MSPs.

"Our strategic acquisition of Intranet Consulting broadens our national reach, boosts our expertise, and enhances our support capabilities," said Strickling. "Now, with technology support centers in Columbus, Charlotte, Detroit, Boston, and now Salt Lake City, we are one of the leading healthcare IT companies in the country."

"We are excited about partnering with Codex IT to expand our capacity and to exceed our clients' technology support expectations. Our combined capabilities will allow us to help our progressive clients continue to grow in their respective markets by providing the best experience for both patients and staff," said Schimmelpfennig.

About Intranet Consulting

For over 19 years, Intranet Consulting has brought leading technology support & solutions and a personal touch to organizations in the Wasatch Front. Its mission has always been to create an environment in which systems run reliably, data is protected, and the end user experience is consistently productive and positive. Intranet Consulting is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

About Codex IT

Since 2004 Codex IT has been committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Codex IT is more than a technology vendor, we are an extension of clients' staff, from the Exam Lane to the C-Suite. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with service centers in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Utah. Codex is one of the leading healthcare IT providers. To learn more visit: https://codextechworks.com/

