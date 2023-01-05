Maurices Creates Hometown Bra Drive to Support Women's Self-Esteem and Confidence

Women's leading fashion retailer launches inaugural bra donation campaign in partnership with I Support the Girls

DULUTH, Minn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's fashion retailer, Maurices is launching its inaugural bra drive in partnership with national nonprofit organization I Support the Girls to help collect and distribute bras, allowing women who are survivors of domestic violence or human trafficking, or are experiencing homelessness or distress to stand tall with dignity. This partnership continues to drive Maurices' greater purpose to make a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of their hometowns.

The lack of bras and hygiene products is an issue in every community and one that is not often discussed due to the taboo nature of women's intimates and menstruation. The act of wearing a bra gives women the confidence to apply for jobs, maintain employment, and builds self-esteem.

"We learned that bras are the most needed, yet least donated clothing item, so we wanted to jump into action and do our part to help," said Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer of Maurices. "As a company with the interest of women at heart, Maurices is proud to partner with I Support the Girls, so no woman has to choose between buying a hot meal or purchasing a bra to support herself."

From January 5 through January 31, Maurices' customers can donate a new or gently worn bra to any of its nearly 900 locations across the U.S. and receive a $5 coupon off the purchase of a new bra from the brand.

In addition, Maurices will be donating $10,000 to I Support the Girls. Customers can also donate directly to I Support the Girls during checkout at any Maurices' store throughout the U.S between January 5 - 31.

"We're thrilled Maurices has chosen to partner with us to help women in their hometowns," stated Dana Marlowe, CEO of I Support the Girls. "I've seen firsthand how a gently worn or new bra can build confidence and self-esteem to women in need."

In an effort to further support their mission, Maurices will also be partnering with micro and macro female influencers to educate their fan base and share Maurices' bra donation initiative, because there is nothing more powerful than women supporting women.

Any type and size of gently worn or new bra is welcome and needed. To learn more about the partnership with I Support the Girls, visit any Maurices location across the U.S.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores, and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with maurices on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maurices), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maurices), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@officialmaurices) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/maurices).

About I Support the Girls

I SUPPORT THE GIRLS (ISTG) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that collects and distributes donations of new and gently used bras and feminine products to women and girls in need. Since 2015, I Support the Girls has donated more than 21 million bras, underwear, menstrual products, and toiletries across our 4,200 vetted social service agencies. ISTG has served more than 1.8 million women, girls, and folx over the last eight years through organizations including homeless and domestic violence shelters, low-income schools, food banks, and LGBTQ+ centers. ISTG has seven innovative programs to address the unique needs of many populations. Visit www.isupportthegirls.org for more information.

