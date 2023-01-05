MOOSE TOYS PURSUES STRATEGIC MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL GROWTH

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, announced today the launch of a new business division focused solely on mergers and acquisitions. Led by Moose's global head of business development and industry veteran, Giles Musker, Moose's newly-formed M&A team is tasked with aggressive portfolio expansion across games, collectibles and traditional toy categories.

"The tremendous success of our Worlds Apart acquisition proved the opportunity to diversify and expand our portfolio," said Musker. "We are actively seeking acquisitions and investment and strategic partnership opportunities that will enhance our strength in existing categories and offer the ability to enter, and disrupt, new categories."

Moose Toys has become synonymous with innovation through its own successful IPs – including Magic Mixies, Little Live Pets and Shopkins – as well as its licensing strategy and partnerships with popular entertainment properties, including "Bluey." Its latest initiative is designed to round out one of Moose's core business strategies, by buying titles, brands and IPs that boast long-term potential or offer firmly established entry into completely new categories. Additionally, Moose will be exploring opportunities to offer equity investments to emerging companies to help them scale by tapping into Moose's proven innovation capabilities, brand building expertise, and global distribution footprint.

"We're eager to grow the Moose family, and look forward to welcoming new toys, games and collectibles to our growing portfolio," said Paul Solomon, CEO, Moose Toys. "As a family-owned business that started from small, humble roots in Australia, we know the challenges that exist to take a brand, business, or idea global in today's market. We're interested in meeting potential partners at all stages of their business' life cycle and welcome the opportunity for discussions and meetings."

Musker will be taking appointments at Nuremberg Toy Fair, Feb. 1-5. For more information, or to connect with the team to start a discussion, interested parties can contact partnerships@moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+ strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

