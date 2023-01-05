P3 and Profilence Form Strategic Partnership; P3 SPARQ Infotainment Platform Coupled with Profilence QA Solutions Ensure Smooth Android Automotive OS Roll-out for OEMs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International technical consulting and IT solutions provider P3 and Profilence, the leading provider of software quality analytics solutions and services for automotive, medical, and smart devices, announced their partnership to accelerate development and quality assurance processes of infotainment systems based on Android Automotive OS.

Ensuring the stability and robustness of complex software systems such as Android has always been challenging. With the automotive segment adopting Android Automotive as a cockpit solution, OEMs and Tier 1s are faced with a need to adopt new methods for analyzing the quality of the infotainment system, which is deeply integrated with various vehicle domains. By working closely together during the platform development phase, P3 and Profilence reduce the burden experienced by car manufacturers, such as early detection of software showstoppers and hard-to-find SW technical issues, which typically pop up later in the field.

Profilence has extended the scope of its QA suite to include automotive features implemented by the SPARQ platform, such as navigation, media player, and app store, as well as additional apps provided by P3's ecosystem partners, including EV charging and parking assistance. With Profilence's innovations, P3 and its OEM customers can model software stability instantly in laboratory conditions instead of collecting data from field trials; this ability greatly reduces issue discovery and resolution times.

At CES 2023 (West Hall, booth 7312), P3 is demonstrating their SPARQ infotainment system running on Qualcomm silicon and Android Automotive OS. Booth visitors are invited to learn about Profilence QA dashboards, which demonstrate the depth of technical data collected during QA cycles and how it has been consolidated into easy-to-navigate views that help engineers and product managers quickly identify and fix the most pressing issues.

"For years, Profilence has been a trusted provider of QA solutions and services in medical and smart device segments, and we are now bringing our technology and expertise to the automotive markets," says Sami Utriainen, CTO and Co-Founder of Profilence. "We provide value across the entire automotive software value chain from chipset vendors to OEMs and beyond, and by working closely with P3, we guarantee that infotainment systems work flawlessly when they are launched and that the quality does not degrade over time."

"P3 is a major co-development partner for Android Automotive OS for the Top OEMs. Our experience in SPARQ platform and car series development motivated us to enhance the infotainment ecosystem with valuable partners," says Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing director at P3 digital services. "P3 has embarked on a journey whose destination is to transform In-Vehicle Infotainment via software-defined vehicle development."

About Profilence

Profilence is a pioneer in advanced software quality assurance solutions and services for automotive, medical, and smart devices. Based in Finland and working with customers worldwide, their patented QA suite and expertise have accelerated the development of dozens of products and prevented critical software issues from reaching end users. For more information and registration for the company newsletter, please visit www.profilence.com.

About P3

P3 is a leading international technical consulting, engineering and software development services company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,500 consultants and engineers working to develop and implement innovative solutions to today's complex technology challenges.

SPARQ OS sets the standard for in-vehicle-infotainment based on Android Automotive OS. P3 provides an infotainment solution with low costs and short development time based on Android Automotive OS.

P3 addresses all industries with connectivity needs reckoning among their clients, network operators, equipment vendors, device manufacturers, public safety organizations and regulatory authorities around the world. For more information, please visit www.p3-group.com and www.sparqos.com.

Media contacts:

P3 Profilence

Simon Jung Tero Aaltonen

simon.jung@p3-group.com tero.aaltonen@profilence.com

+49 163 7533894 +358 44 255 3454

Matt Schmidt

Small Planet PR for Profilence

matt@smallplanetpr.com

+1 650 796 2679

View original content:

SOURCE Profilence