Tristar recognized by PTC as their Top World-Wide PLM (PTC Windchill) and CAD (PTC Creo) Channel partner for FY'2022

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following past recognition in previous years of being named a top North American partner and PTC's Top Growth partner worldwide for CAD and PLM products, TriStar once again continued this trend of decades-long success in the PTC Partner Program being recognized as the Top World-Wide PLM Partner of The Year.

Tristar | Your CAD, PLM, Product & Solutions Specialists (PRNewswire)

This award recognizes TriStar's yearly commitment to thriving as the number one partner for PLM solutions world-wide. TriStar's accomplishment demonstrates its commitment to providing reliable, innovative, and best-in-class digital transformation to its customers. With clients ranging from local small businesses to Fortune 500 companies specializing in a variety of fields – including medical device, technology, defense, automotive and aerospace industries – TriStar has over 2,000 active customers, and their success record shows a commitment to consistent growth year over year.

"TriStar had a remarkable growth year for PTC Windchill and PTC Creo in FY'2022," said Stuart Heavyside, SVP and Channel Chief at PTC. "They continue to invest in the PTC program, and it shows, based on their continued performance year after year. We thank them for their continued dedication and success to help PTC scale our North American Channel business.

"We are honored once again and excited to be recognized by PTC for our FY'2022 results. We could not have done it without the dedication of all our TriStar employees, who focus day in and day out on ensuring our customers are successful with their PTC Windchill and PTC Creo investments.," said TriStar President, Dwight Griffith.

ABOUT TRISTAR

TriStar began serving the CAD/CAM markets in 1988 by providing high-performance workstations and servers for the engineering environment. TriStar became a PTC Platinum Authorized Reseller in 2001, offering the full line of PTC software and certified training. Today, TriStar is PTC's leading provider in North America and offers a complete range of engineering products and services including software training, PLM, CAD, and CAM implementation and consulting services. Our goal is to connect, automate and simplify the information ecosystem and create a competitive advantage for businesses. Visit: https://www.tristar.com

TriStar recognized by PTC as their Top World-Wide PLM (PTC Windchill) and CAD (PTC Creo) Channel partner for FY'2022 (PRNewswire)

