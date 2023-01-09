L.E.K. Consulting Announces 22 New Global Partner Promotions

BOSTON AND LONDON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.K. Consulting , the global strategy consulting firm, has elected 22 new partners. The promotions recognize the insights, expertise and commitment that these individuals bring to bear for companies and their leaders as they make critical decisions at key inflection points for their organizations.

"We are delighted to announce our newest L.E.K. partners and recognize their outstanding contributions and commitment to ensuring that L.E.K. consistently delivers outstanding results for our clients across sectors, industries and regions," said Clay Heskett, Global Managing Partner at L.E.K. "We congratulate them on this accomplishment and look forward to the impact that they will bring to our clients, the mentorship that they provide for our people and their contributions to the continued strong growth of our firm."

L.E.K.'s new partners are:

Muneeb Balbale, based in L.E.K.'s New York office, is a member of the Healthcare practice. He advises corporate and private equity clients on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, with significant experience in a wide range of growth strategy, data strategy, M&A advisory, due diligence and strategy activation engagements across providers, payers and life sciences. Balbale holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MA from the University of Chicago and a BA from Yale University.

Arnaud Bauer, based in the Singapore office, is Head of Healthcare Services and Healthcare M&A for Southeast Asia. He has over 15 years of experience in strategy consulting in healthcare and private equity, advising investors, healthcare provider and government agencies. His experience in the healthcare provider space spans across the entire care continuum as well as with government agencies for healthcare investment planning and promotion across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. Bauer holds a MEng from Ecole Centrale and an MBA from ESSEC Business School in partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Bronswe Cheung, based in the London office, is a member of the Financial Services practice, with a focus on European wealth management. He has significant experience across the wealth management value chain and has worked on strategy development and implementation, due diligence, M&A, synergy valuations and vertical integration and platform strategies across Europe and Asia. Cheung, who joined L.E.K. in 2011, holds a BSc in economics from the London School of Economics.

Frazer Dorey is a member of the firm's Healthcare practice, based in New York. He advises healthcare clients on a range of strategic and operational issues, with a focus on growth strategy, market opportunity assessment and operational change for healthcare provider organizations. He has broad experience with healthcare provider organizations across a range of specialties and engagement types. He holds bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and commerce from the University of Queensland, Australia.

Jack Duckworth, based in the London office, is a member of the Industrials practice, focused on European chemicals, aerospace and defense. He also works with the Transport practice. Duckworth has broad experience in M&A, commercial strategy, performance optimization, pricing strategy and customer loyalty and proposition, with particular expertise in data-driven strategy and performance. He holds a master's degree in chemistry from University of Oxford.

Ashwin Goel, based in the Mumbai office, co-leads the Healthcare and Life Sciences practice in India and is a member of the Global Education Practice. Within the healthcare sector, Goel advises biopharmaceutical and manufacturing services clients over a range of topics such as growth strategy, new market entry, international expansion and buy- and sell-side commercial due diligences. He works with education companies and private equity firms globally, across the full learning spectrum, on value generation, strategic decisions, business plan development and investment opportunities. He holds a Bachelor of Technology in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

Philippe Gorge, based in the Paris office, is a member of the Retail and Consumer practice, and leads the Data & Analytics team in Paris. He has experience across a number of consumer sectors but is focused on the beauty, health and wellness ecosystem. Gorge has worked with retailers and brands, both digital natives and traditional, in their development in Europe and globally. He holds an MSc in engineering from CentreSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay and a master's degree in risk management from University of Paris Dauphine.

Jeff Holder, PhD, is a member of the Life Sciences practice, based in San Francisco. He has deep experience in helping clients develop, manufacture, supply and enable advanced therapeutic modalities, including cell and gene therapies. Holder has expertise in the life science tools, bioprocessing, biopharma services and diagnostics space with a particular focus on growth strategy, portfolio planning, new product opportunities and business development support. He holds a PhD in organic chemistry from the California Institute of Technology, a BA in chemistry from Harvard University and was an NIH postdoctoral fellow at U.C. Berkeley.

Ian Kershaw, based in the Sydney office, is a member of the Travel and Transport practice. He has a particular focus on aviation, travel and transport, including airports, airlines, public transport and rail. Kershaw has significant experience assisting clients with a range of strategic and commercial issues, including strategy development, market analysis, competitive positioning, financial modeling, business improvement and cost reductions, M&A, customer experience, ancillary revenue and commercial operating models. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BA in economics from Tufts University.

Claire Morgan, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Retail and Consumer Practice. With particular experience in food, beverage, travel and leisure, she has experience managing and directing client engagements spanning corporate and business unit strategy, channel management, consumer segmentation and merger and acquisition transaction support. Morgan holds a BS with honors from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Jon Moss, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Industrials practice, specifically focused on packaging. Moss has experience across the full packaging value chain with both organic and inorganic growth strategy development, market assessment, commercial resourcing model development and buy- and sell-side transaction advisory. He has particular expertise in healthcare packaging and plastics. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a BA in government from Colby College.

Chuck Reynolds, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Digital practices. He has extensive experience in digital strategy across various areas, including digital commerce, customer engagement, agile, direct-to-consumer, data and the application of AI/ML, with particular expertise in digital strategies that enhance growth and profitability through customer engagement. Reynolds holds an MA in information systems management from Carnegie Mellon University and a BS in applied computing from Allegheny College.

Alex Rogalski is a member of the firm's Industrials practice, based in the Boston office. Rogalski has 12 years of consulting experience with a focus on industrial equipment and technology and automotive and mobility. He has advised clients on corporate and business unit strategy development as well as merger and acquisition transaction support. Prior to joining L.E.K., Rogalski worked for an investment management consulting firm focused on supporting institutional investors with strategic planning and portfolio construction discussions. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and an undergraduate degree from Connecticut College.

John Rutan, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Organization and Performance practice. He joined the firm in 2012 and works with global private equity and corporate clients across industrial manufacturing, business services, pharmaceuticals, building products, energy and freight sectors. He has extensive experience in organization strategy and mergers and acquisitions, including post-merger integration and commercial excellence. Rutan has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy from Dartmouth College.

Sam Shinner, based in the San Francisco office, is a member of the Technology practice with a focus on martech, fintech, edtech and pricing. He has been with the firm for over 10 years, advising clients on a range of key strategic decisions, including go-to-market model, pricing and packaging, new market entry, M&A and corporate strategy development. He has an MBA from UC Berkeley and a bachelor's degree from the University of Oxford.

Clayton Souza is a member of the Industrials practice, based in São Paulo. Souza has significant experience serving diverse industrial segments, including building and construction, water and sanitation, waste management, energy and infrastructure. He has advised clients on a range of critical issues, such as organic and inorganic growth strategy, international expansion, portfolio diversification, sustainability and digital strategy. He holds a postgraduate certificate from FIA in Brazil and an MBA with honors from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Manoj Sridhar is a member of the Life Sciences and Healthcare practice, based in the Melbourne office. Sridhar has deep expertise in strategy development, performance improvement and organizational design, and has advised pharmaceutical, medical technology and government clients on a range of strategy and M&A projects. Previously, Sridhar led a national research centre developing early-stage immunotherapies and building academia-pharma partnerships to commercialize attractive technologies. He holds a doctorate in physics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Melbourne Business School.

Dan Tedeschi, based in Boston, is a member of the Consumer practice with a focus on digital. Tedeschi has over 10 years of experience managing and directing client engagements spanning growth strategy, strategic planning, omni-channel strategy and digital strategy. His industry expertise includes home products, B2B retail and brand services, adtech and martech. Prior to joining L.E.K., Tedeschi served five years as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BS from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.

William Tite, based in the London office, is a member of the Transport & Logistics practice. Tite has extensive experience within the transport, sustainability, travel and housebuilding sectors across the full value chain, with particular expertise in strategic positioning, sustainability, NetZero strategy development and commercial due diligence. Tite graduated from the University of Bristol with a degree in modern languages.

Doug Van Wie, based in Boston, is a member of L.E.K. Consulting's Healthcare Services practice, with a focus on consumer healthcare, digital health and patient engagement. Van Wie has extensive experience helping payers, providers and private equity investors in the healthcare space maximize value through growth strategy and opportunity assessment. He has an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a bachelor's degree from Auburn University.

Rozy Vig is a member of the Healthcare Services practice, based in the San Francisco office. She has experience across corporate strategy and M&A support with a focus on the provider care continuum including health systems, post-acute and long-term care, at-home care, primary and urgent care, as well as specialty care (e.g., oncology, ophthalmology, behavioral health, etc.). Her work covers both corporate strategy as well as M&A support on both the buy- and sell-side. Vig completed a doctorate in mathematics education from the University of California, Berkeley, a bachelor's and master's in Mathematics from California State University, Fresno and a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University.

Grace Wang is based in the Shanghai office. She joined the firm in 2012, and has supported international and Chinese clients in pharmaceutical, medical device, life science tools and broader healthcare sectors on a wide range of engagements including growth strategy, pricing and market access, China localization and transaction support. Wang holds a bachelor's degree in management science from Fudan University in China and a double master's degree in international management from Fudan University and Bocconi University in Milan.

