WorkGenius Group, a freelance technology company, acquires US based Agency WorX, a staffing company

The WorkGenius Group has acquired Agency WorX, a staffing firm based in New York .

This is the second acquisition for the WorkGenius Group, following the acquisition of JBC in June 2022 .

Agency WorX adds mid 8 figures of revenue, a talented team and a strong client and freelancer list to the WorkGenius Group. The company, founded by Alicia Fazio and Amanda Levit , operates primarily in the US and will continue to support a robust offering of freelance and permanent search work within the WorkGenius Group.

"We founded WorkGenius to transform the $600bn freelance industry by making it more equitable and accessible through our technology," says Marlon Rosenzweig, CEO of WorkGenius Group. "We have seen great success after joining forces with JBC in June 2022, with major benefits to our clients, our freelancers, and our team. The acquisition of Agency WorX allows us to double down on our vision to become the Global Human Capital Powerhouse of the Future."

"We are beyond excited to join the WorkGenius Group, to empower freelancers, clients and our team with the latest technology. A technology and thesis that has proven itself already and is on an impressive growth trajectory," says Alicia Fazio, co-founder and CEO of Agency WorX.

"Labour shortages, particularly in the data, tech and marketing field, will persist and we intend to capitalize on those with our unique technology offering," says Marlon Rosenzweig.

WorkGenius was founded in Hamburg, Germany by Marlon Rosenzweig and Daniel Barke. The success of the end-to-end freelance management platform led to its expansion to the US, where it is now headquartered in New York City. With the acquisition of JBC in 2022 Bryan Zaslow and Keith Geller have joined the management team. The joined company has seen tremendous growth due to the digitization of the human capital space, a shift to freelance from traditional employment, and strong growth in the served end markets.

"We have seen great success integrating WorkGenius and JBC. We have also learned that we have created a unique offering providing unprecedented access to the best talent through our AI-powered WorkGenius platform, hybrid, or direct with our trusted recruiter and consultant network," says Bryan Zaslow, President of the WorkGenius Group and Founder of JBC.

With the addition of Agency WorX and the acquisition of JBC in 2022, the WorkGenius Group is positioning itself to become a global player in the human capital industry.

