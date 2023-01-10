Massivit 3D to Present Virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

LOD, Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, today announced that the Company will present virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Erez Zimerman, Massivit's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 9:30am EST. Online attendees will be able to watch the live presentation at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/m3d/1956884. To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides can be viewed on Massivit 3D's website: https://massivit3d.com/investors/presentations/

About the Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC)

NGC, Needham & Company's flagship conference is one of the largest events for growth stock investing in the U.S., with a record number of over 550 presenting companies in its 2022 edition. NGC aims to provide investors with insight into the rapidly evolving emerging growth company environment and deliver investable themes to its over 3,500 attendees comprised of senior company executives, institutional investors, and private equity and growth/venture capital investors.

About Massivit 3D Printing Technologies

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. https://massivit3d.com/ (TASE: MSVT) is a pioneer of large-scale 3D printing solutions for the automotive, marine, railway, and furniture markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large parts, prototypes, and molds at unprecedented speed. Massivit 3D's vision is to advance manufacturing of large parts from traditional, manual methods to digital production by means of ultra-fast 3D printing, using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of experts led by Gershon Miller, founder of Objet Geometry. The company's headquarters are based in Lod, Israel.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

