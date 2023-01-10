THE RYL COMPANY™ DEBUTS FUNCTIONAL TEA LINE COMBINING DELICIOUS ICED TEA FLAVOR WITH CONSISTENT, TRANSPARENT STEEPED TEA HEALTH BENEFITS IN SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING

The RYL Company is a wellness focused ready-to-drink tea delivering consistent and functional tea polyphenols, while offering addictive flavors without sugar or artificial ingredients

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RYL Company™ encouraging wellness enthusiasts to add more healthy, sustainable products to their shopping trips today announces its official launch across the Northeastern U.S. in Wegmans and select Whole Foods Market stores, with additional launches in Wakefern and nationwide Sprouts Farmers Market planned in the coming months.

RYL's indulgent taste profiles mimic nostalgic iced tea, while delivering similar health benefits of steeped tea.

Beverage industry executive Blodin Ukella, who grew up drinking tea as a wellness remedy in a Kosovo refugee family, founded The RYL Company after noticing a lack of crave-worthy options with healthy ingredients on the market.

After raising $6.7 million from strategic investors and an intensive nine-month R&D process, The RYL Company invented proprietary "Ryl Polyphenol Technology" – a unique method and formula that delivers 200mg tea polyphenols consistently to each can. The line includes irresistibly indulgent taste profiles of nostalgic, well known iced tea, while delivering similar health benefits of homemade steeped tea, amidst being zero sugar, zero calories, and no artificial ingredients. RYL Tea is packaged in a fully recyclable aluminum can, challenging the traditional plastic-filled tea category.

The RYL Company debuts the line with four different flavors, perfectly sweetened by all-natural monk fruit and stevia leaf extract: Original Green Tea, Peach Black Tea, Raspberry Black Tea, and Lemon Black Tea. All products are Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, Gluten-Free, and Plant-Based.

"Wellness consumers are looking for more ways to eat and drink", The RYL Company's Founder & CEO, Mr. Ukella, comments. "At The RYL Company, we are focused on pioneering what we call the 'additive revolution' by bringing added value versus disruptive value to both consumers and retail partners. We're proud to deliver a trusted and transparent ingredient label via our proprietary Ryl Polyphenol Technology, and in parallel, add a delicious, functional wellness offering to the multibillion-dollar RTD tea category. Healthy can mean indulgence at the same time."

Launched in January 2023 by beverage industry executive Blodin Ukella, The RYL Company™ takes inspiration from the traditional Albanian tea culture, and perfectly combines the real steeped tea benefits (the natural functionality of tea polyphenols) with delicious iced tea flavor and natural sweetness from monk fruit and stevia. Targeting the $95 billion (Statista data) global RTD tea market and a growing number of health-conscious Millennial and Gen-Z consumers, The RYL Company™ brings the category real health benefits and sustainability.

