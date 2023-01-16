Los Angeles-based hedge fund, Hedonova, sees 2022 returns soar by 33%

AUM increased from $160 million to $400 million

100% increase in its institutional business

HNI clients increased by 30%

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedonova, an alternative investment fund with headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and offices across the globe, has recorded strong growth in returns as well as asset base. Hedonova generated returns of 32.8% post fees in 2022. In a short span of 3 years since its ambitious launch in 2019, Hedonova has seen exceptional growth in multiple avenues of its business. Assets under management increased from $160 million to $400 million.

The fund generated post fees returns of 32.8% largely driven by its litigation finance and carbon credit holdings which, as separate asset classes, have generated returns of 58% and 265%. Startups and wine investments were the laggards in the portfolio losing 14% and 6% in 2022.

Hedonova's assets under management increased from $160 million to $400 million which includes assets added on when it acquired Chinese asset manager Qingdao Holdings, which it acquired in May 2022. Alongside increased AUM, clientele increased too. Hedonova primarily serves European and Asian institutional investors and US high net-worth investors. The number of clients increased from 2900+ to 3600+ with the number of institutional investors doubling and the number of high net worth investors increasing by 30%.

As Hedonova's CIO Suman Bannerjee encapsulates the year– "Closing the year with 33% net returns validates our efforts and is in line with our long-term strategy of making alternative investments accessible to our investors. We aspire to upscale our business further and enhance our product offerings in the coming years through consistent strategy and execution." Hedonova's assets under management have crossed a revenue from $160 million to $400 million and are projected to grow by 200% in the coming fiscal year.

Hedonova opened two more offices in 2022 - in Singapore and Riga, Latvia. Singapore serves as an investor relations office serving South East Asian Markets and China while the office in Riga is a development center managing trading technology operations and mobile interfaces.

Hedonova operates through an extensive master-feeder model where the master fund is in the USA while feeder funds are in Singapore, Switzerland, and India. In 2022, the feeder fund network was expanded to the British Virgin Islands, Luxembourg, and Abu Dhabi. "We increased the number of feeders in Euro jurisdictions and the Middle East because we've been seeing increased demand from these regions," says Alexander Cavendish, Hedonova's CEO. "Feeder funds allow institutional investors to invest flexibly and in a safe, tested regulatory environment."

