New Deloitte research reveals majority of organizations increased sustainability investments over past year amid global uncertainty

Key highlights:

75% of CxOs said their organizations have increased their sustainability investments over the past year, nearly 20% of whom said they have increased investments "significantly."

Almost all respondents indicated the effects of climate change have impacted their organizations in some way over the past year, and 82% of CxOs have been personally impacted.

CxOs said difficulty measuring environmental impact and cost of sustainability efforts are key barriers to climate action.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Released today, Deloitte's 2023 CxO Sustainability Report: Accelerating the Green Transition finds global C-level business leaders (or CxOs) view climate change as a top priority for their organizations amid global uncertainty. When asked to rank the issues most pressing to their organizations, many CxOs rated climate change as a "top three issue," ahead of seven others, including innovation, competition for talent, and supply chain challenges. In fact, only economic outlook ranked slightly higher. Moreover, 75% of CxOs said their organizations have increased their sustainability investments over the past year, nearly 20% of whom said they've increased investments "significantly."

(PRNewsfoto/Deloitte) (PRNewswire)

Deloitte built upon past research by surveying more than 2,000 CxOs across 24 countries to gauge concerns and actions from business leaders on climate change and sustainability. The report also identifies key recommendations for organizations to help close the gap between ambition and impact in order to accelerate progress to a low-carbon economy.

"If there was any doubt that climate change is an enduring part of the business agenda, the increased focus on sustainability by leaders over the past year should put it to rest. In a year of continued uncertainty, disruption, and competing business challenges, leaders ranked climate change as a top issue," says Deloitte Global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu. "The path to a more sustainable future will take time, it will require businesses investment, and it will be driven by new and innovative technologies, and creative approaches. It is promising to see that C-suite leaders are making sustainability a priority and increasing their investments to help lead the way."

Optimism endures despite heightened concern around climate impact

Almost every CxO surveyed said their organization has felt the impacts of climate change over the past year. CxOs reported "resource scarcity/cost of resources" as the top issue already impacting their companies (46%), while 45% highlighted "changing consumption patterns or preferences related to climate change" and 43% reported "regulation of emissions" as other top issues impacting their companies. Additionally, around a third of executives said climate change is negatively affecting their employees' physical (37%) and mental (32%) health.

In addition to the impact on their businesses and stakeholders, 82% of executives said they have been personally impacted by climate events over the past year, with extreme heat the most frequently cited issue, and 62% said they feel concerned or worried about climate change all or most of the time.

Despite these concerns, 78% of leaders are "somewhat" or "extremely" optimistic the world will take sufficient steps to avoid the worst effects of climate change, and 84% agreed/strongly agreed that global economic growth can be achieved while also reaching climate change goals.

"Our survey tells us that CxOs believe that both their organizations and the global economy can continue to grow while reaching climate goals and reducing greenhouse gas emissions," says Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate Practice Leader. "Leaders should also harness their optimism to drive sustained, measurable impact, which will require ramping up climate adaptation efforts while also facilitating innovation that ensures a just transition for all stakeholders."

Meeting increased stakeholder demands

Deloitte's survey finds that organizations are feeling broad pressure to act on climate change from across their stakeholder groups. Sixty-eight percent of CxOs said they feel a large-to-moderate degree of pressure from each of the following groups: board members and management, regulators and government, and consumers and clients. Organizations are also feeling pressure from their shareholders and investors (66%), employees (64%), and civil society (64%).

Employee activism is specifically driving increased action, with more than half of CxOs saying employee pressure on climate matters led their organizations to increase sustainability actions over the last year; 24% said employee activism led to a "significant" increase. Regulation is also influential: 65% of CxOs said the changing regulatory environment led their organizations to increase climate action over the last year.

In line with last year's report, CxOs chose brand recognition and reputation, customer satisfaction, and employee morale and well-being as three of the four top benefits of their companies' sustainability efforts, suggesting many CxOs see climate actions as a way to strengthen stakeholder relationships. The lowest-ranked benefits (all financial) suggest CxOs continue to struggle to define the longer-term financial opportunities that sustainability measures offer.

Climate action continues, but challenges remain

Organizations are taking action: 59% are using more sustainable materials, 59% are increasing the efficiency of energy use, 50% are training employees on climate change, and 49% are developing new climate-friendly products or services. They are also ramping up climate adaptation efforts: 43% are updating or relocating facilities to make them more climate change resistant; 40% are purchasing insurance coverage against extreme weather risks; and 36% are offering financial assistance to employees who have been impacted by extreme weather.

However, as seen last year, companies are less likely to implement actions that demonstrate they have embedded climate considerations into their cultures and have the senior leader buy-in and influence to effect meaningful transformation. For example, 21% of CxOs indicated their organizations have no plans to tie senior leader compensation to environmental sustainability performance, and 30% said they have no plans to lobby government for climate initiatives.

Additionally, when asked how serious certain groups are about addressing climate change, only 29% of CxOs said they believe the private sector is "very" serious. Nearly a quarter of CxOs said the difficulty of measuring their organizations' environmental impact was a top barrier to increased action, and nearly one-fifth cited cost and focus on near-term issues as barriers.

And while many organizations are concerned about a "just transition"—which seeks to ensure the substantial benefits of transitioning to a low-carbon economy are shared widely and support those who stand to lose economically—prioritization of this issue varies considerably by region and country. The Asia Pacific region is especially focused on a just transition, while some European countries and the US are less likely to see this issue as a priority.

Recommendations to accelerate the green transition

Deloitte's 2023 survey shows that CxOs do believe that both their organizations and the global economy can continue to grow while reaching climate goals and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. So, how can they help close the gap between ambition and impact, break through the barriers to greater action, and start to balance the near-term costs of climate initiatives with the long-term benefits?

Deloitte's report offers several recommendations to help CxOs get started, including embedding climate goals into their business's overall strategy and purpose, building trust by taking credible climate actions, empowering the board, encouraging stakeholder action, investing in today's (and tomorrow's) technologies, and collaborating to drive systems-level change.

To dive into the recommendations and learn more about Deloitte's 2023 CxO Sustainability Report, please visit: deloitte.com/CxOReport

Methodology

The report is based on a survey of 2,016 C-level executives. The survey, conducted by KS&R Inc. and Deloitte, during September and October 2022, polled respondents from 24 countries: 48% from Europe/Middle East/South Africa; 28% from the Americas; and 24% from Asia Pacific. All major industry sectors were represented in the sample. Additionally, KS&R and Deloitte conducted select, one-on-one interviews with global industry leaders.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities(collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte