Bank First Announces Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Net income of $12.8 and $45.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022

Earnings per common share of $1.43 and $5.58 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share declared, an increase of 13.6% from prior-year fourth quarter quarterly cash dividend

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First" or the "Bank"), the holding company for Bank First, N.A., reported net income of $12.8 million, or $1.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $11.2 million, or $1.46 per share, for the prior-year fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Bank First earned $45.2 million, or $5.58 per share, compared to $45.4 million, or $5.92 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pre-tax expenses related to the Bank's completed acquisition of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Denmark") and planned acquisition of Hometown Bancorp, Ltd. ("Hometown") totaled $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing after-tax earnings per share by approximately $0.12. For the year ended December 31, 2022, these expenses reduced after-tax earnings per share by $0.69.

Operating Results

Net interest income ("NII") during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $30.6 million, up $2.9 million from the previous quarter and up $7.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. NII for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $104.1 million, up from $90.1 million during the prior year. The fourth quarter of 2022 marked the first quarter since 2020 in which NII was not positively impacted by loans originated through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Interest income from PPP loans totaled $0.1 million during the previous quarter and $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Purchase accounting entries, resulting from our acquisition of Denmark during the third quarter of 2022, as well as acquisitions of other institutions over the last several years, increased NII during the fourth quarter of 2022 by $1.2 million, or $0.10 per share after tax, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.07 per share after tax, for both the previous quarter and fourth quarter of 2021. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the impact of these purchase accounting entries increased NII by $2.6 million, or $0.23 per share after tax, and $1.9 million, or $0.19 per share after tax, respectively.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.63% for the previous quarter and 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2021. NIM was 3.41% and 3.47% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During much of the first half of 2022 the Bank engaged in a strategy to enhance NII, utilizing $300.0 million in short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and investing these funds in short-term, liquid, risk-free, interest-earning assets. This non-core strategy reduced NIM by approximately 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Bank First recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision expense was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. While near-term economic headwinds remain, both locally and nationally, asset quality metrics for the Bank remain very strong.

Noninterest income was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Income provided by the Bank's investment in Ansay declined $0.4 million from the prior quarter and $0.1 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The final quarter of each year has historically seen seasonal lows in income provided by Ansay, and 2022 was no exception. While loan servicing income has seen a steady increase over the second half of 2022 as a result of the serviced loan portfolio acquired from Denmark, valuation adjustments to the Bank's mortgage servicing rights asset on its balance sheet have created significant variances quarter-to-quarter. These valuation adjustments were negligible for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a positive adjustment of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $0.7 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. Gains on the sale of secondary market mortgage loans declined from $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year gains on these sales for 2022 totaled $1.6 million compared to $7.4 million during 2021, a decline of $5.8 million.

Noninterest expense was $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $18.9 million during the prior quarter and $13.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Personnel expense declined by $2.7 million from the prior quarter primarily as a result of $3.0 million in one-time severance and employment agreement payments as part of the Denmark transaction which closed in the prior quarter. Occupancy, equipment and office expenses increased by $0.8 million from the prior quarter and $1.3 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. These increases were primarily the result of a one-time charge of $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the termination of a long-term lease on a former Denmark branch location that was not opened by Bank First. Data processing expense and outside service fees have been elevated throughout 2022 compared to 2021 levels as a result of costs related to acquisitions. Finally, amortization expense related to core deposit intangibles on the Bank's balance sheet increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter and $0.6 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The acquisition of Denmark created a core deposit intangible of approximately $15.1 million (3.1% of core deposits acquired). Amortization of this core deposit intangible, which began during the third quarter of 2022, added $0.7 million in amortization expense to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $3.66 billion at December 31, 2022, a $722.9 million increase from December 31, 2022. The preliminary fair value of assets acquired in the Denmark acquisition during the third quarter of 2022 totaled approximately $687.5 million, comprising a significant portion of asset growth during 2022.

Total loans were $2.89 billion at December 31, 2022, up $658.5 million from December 31, 2021, and up $34.7 million from the end of the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP repayments or forgiveness as well as approximately $458.1 million in loans acquired from Denmark, loans grew by 10.9% during the year ended December 31, 2022. Annualized loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 5.8%. As previously noted in Bank First's release of results for the third quarter of 2022, management made the decision to slow loan growth while concentrating more aggressive rate offerings on customers who maintain their full banking relationship with the Bank. This decision was intended to conserve the Bank's liquidity until competitors better aligned rate offerings with movements in the interest rate environment.

Total deposits, nearly all of which remain core deposits, were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022, up $531.8 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 31.1% of the Bank's total core deposits at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 totaled $6.7 million, down $1.6 million from December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets ended 2022 at 0.18%, down from 0.29% at the end of 2021. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 include four properties valued at $2.5 million that were previously operating branch locations of Bank First or Denmark which are no longer part of the Bank's branch network. These properties have all been listed for sale.

Capital Position

Stockholders' equity totaled $453.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $130.5 million from the end of 2021. Interest rate movements during 2022 impacted the value of investments in the Bank's available-for-sale investment portfolio, creating a loss in other comprehensive income which reduced stockholders' equity by $19.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. Dividends totaling $7.6 million and share repurchases totaling $13.8 million, at an average per share price of $72.63, further reduced capital during 2022. Strong earnings served to offset these items, increasing capital by $45.2 million. Finally, the acquisition of Denmark increased total stockholders' equity by $125.3 million. Bank First's tangible book value increased by $62.8 million during 2022 and tangible book value per common share outstanding totaled $35.88 at December 31, 2022 compared to $34.56 at December 31, 2021.

Dividend Declaration

Bank First's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on April 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its 26 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 327 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $3.7 billion.

Bank First Corporation





























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)





























































(In thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Year Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Results of Operations:





























Interest income $ 35,754 $ 30,740 $ 25,820 $ 24,220 $ 25,043

$ 116,534 $ 98,386 Interest expense

5,132

3,047

2,340

1,930

1,812



12,449

8,304 Net interest income

30,622

27,693

23,480

22,290

23,231



104,085

90,082 Provision for loan losses

500

-

500

1,200

600



2,200

3,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,122

27,693

22,980

21,090

22,631



101,885

86,982 Noninterest income

3,896

5,166

5,551

5,234

5,520



19,847

23,541 Noninterest expense

17,254

18,895

13,219

12,731

13,435



62,099

50,556 Income before income tax expense

16,764

13,964

15,312

13,593

14,716



59,633

59,967 Income tax expense

3,920

3,431

3,658

3,410

3,553



14,419

14,523 Net income $ 12,844 $ 10,533 $ 11,654 $ 10,183 $ 11,163

$ 45,214 $ 45,444































Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.43 $ 1.26 $ 1.55 $ 1.34 $ 1.46

$ 5.58 $ 5.92 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.43

1.26

1.55

1.34

1.46



5.58

5.92































Common Shares:





























Basic weighted average

8,962,400

8,205,914

7,457,443

7,540,264

7,570,128



8,044,906

7,621,632 Diluted weighted average

8,993,685

8,228,197

7,472,561

7,559,844

7,595,052



8,069,260

7,643,167 Outstanding

9,021,697

9,028,629

7,470,255

7,570,766

7,616,540



9,021,697

7,616,540































Noninterest income / noninterest expense:





























Service charges $ 1,564 $ 1,383 $ 1,441 $ 1,422 $ 1,574

$ 5,810 $ 6,128 Income from Ansay

242

671

819

826

383



2,558

2,587 Income from UFS

935

852

563

705

776



3,055

2,556 Loan servicing income

545

491

448

438

434



1,922

1,622 Valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights

19

885

1,511

450

671



2,865

1,290 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans

222

264

403

671

1,167



1,560

7,371 Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned

-

-

(25)

171

(186)



146

20 Other noninterest income

369

620

391

551

701



1,931

1,967 Total noninterest income $ 3,896 $ 5,166 $ 5,551 $ 5,234 $ 5,520

$ 19,847 $ 23,541































Personnel expense $ 8,162 $ 10,812 $ 7,006 $ 7,175 $ 7,307

$ 33,155 $ 28,515 Occupancy, equipment and office

1,962

1,176

1,214

1,115

950



5,467

4,198 Data processing

1,971

1,577

1,431

1,345

1,334



6,324

5,344 Postage, stationery and supplies

229

215

144

183

181



771

713 Advertising

66

61

55

89

75



271

227 Charitable contributions

165

150

235

168

135



718

534 Outside service fees

1,631

2,538

1,386

1,172

776



6,727

3,076 Net loss on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

-



-

3 Amortization of intangibles

980

751

294

293

352



2,318

1,405 Other noninterest expense

2,088

1,615

1,454

1,191

2,325



6,348

6,541 Total noninterest expense $ 17,254 $ 18,895 $ 13,219 $ 12,731 $ 13,435

$ 62,099 $ 50,556































Period-end balances:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,350 $ 143,441 $ 43,986 $ 107,359 $ 296,860

$ 119,350 $ 296,860 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

304,637

303,280

292,426

297,063

212,689



304,637

212,689 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost

45,097

40,826

33,867

5,841

5,911



45,097

5,911 Loans

2,893,978

2,859,293

2,387,617

2,316,688

2,235,515



2,893,978

2,235,515 Allowance for loan losses

(22,680)

(23,045)

(22,699)

(21,749)

(20,315)



(22,680)

(20,315) Premises and equipment

56,448

57,019

50,608

50,068

49,461



56,448

49,461 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net

127,036

129,361

58,805

59,099

59,392



127,036

59,392 Mortgage servicing rights

9,582

9,563

6,977

5,466

5,016



9,582

5,016 Other assets

126,984

121,016

109,440

105,101

93,023



126,984

93,023 Total assets

3,660,432

3,640,754

2,961,027

2,924,936

2,937,552



3,660,432

2,937,552































Deposits

3,060,229

3,138,201

2,601,479

2,557,106

2,528,440



3,060,229

2,528,440 Securities sold under repurchase agreements

97,196

21,963

16,125

13,130

41,122



97,196

41,122 Borrowings

25,429

26,069

19,235

25,247

25,511



25,429

25,511 Other liabilities

24,475

15,106

10,026

11,150

19,826



24,475

19,826 Total liabilities

3,207,329

3,201,339

2,646,865

2,606,633

2,614,899



3,207,329

2,614,899































Stockholders' equity

453,103

439,415

314,162

318,303

322,653



453,103

322,653































Book value per common share

50.22

48.67

42.06

42.04

42.36



50.22

42.36 Tangible book value per common share

36.14

34.34

34.18

34.24

34.56



36.14

34.56































Average balances:





























Loans $ 2,860,967 $ 2,640,397 $ 2,341,954 $ 2,271,956 $ 2,207,615

$ 2,530,737 $ 2,217,305 Interest-earning assets

3,316,406

3,062,921

2,975,376

3,001,174

2,695,175



3,089,760

2,634,565 Total assets

3,633,251

3,349,615

3,186,384

3,209,202

2,901,685



3,347,857

2,837,793 Deposits

3,111,328

2,911,561

2,566,520

2,543,471

2,513,918



2,785,127

2,451,203 Interest-bearing liabilities

2,198,549

2,034,158

2,053,369

2,080,172

1,759,437



2,091,729

1,729,313 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

111,440

90,962

58,987

59,285

59,614



76,362

60,178 Stockholders' equity

446,579

401,130

317,484

322,852

318,837



372,430

310,370































Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan information





























PPP Loans (period end) $ - $ - $ 5,625 $ 16,904 $ 31,100

$ - $ 31,100 PPP Loan Deferred Origination Fees (period end)

-

-

106

477

1,080



-

1,080 PPP Loans (average during the period)

-

2,663

10,138

23,552

50,602



3,164

122,468 Interest income recognized during the period (includes



























recognized origination fees)

-

94

396

662

1,290



1,152

7,831































Financial ratios:





























Return on average assets *

1.40 %

1.25 %

1.47 %

1.27 %

1.53 %



1.35 %

1.60 % Return on average common equity *

11.41 %

10.42 %

14.72 %

12.62 %

13.89 %



12.14 %

14.64 % Average equity to average assets

12.29 %

11.98 %

9.96 %

10.06 %

10.99 %



11.12 %

10.94 % Stockholders' equity to assets

12.38 %

12.07 %

10.61 %

10.88 %

10.98 %



12.38 %

10.98 % Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.23 %

8.83 %

8.80 %

9.04 %

9.15 %



9.23 %

9.15 % Loan yield *

4.58 %

4.29 %

4.06 %

4.02 %

4.25 %



4.26 %

4.25 % Earning asset yield *

4.32 %

4.03 %

3.53 %

3.32 %

3.74 %



3.82 %

3.79 % Cost of funds *

0.93 %

0.59 %

0.46 %

0.38 %

0.41 %



0.60 %

0.48 % Net interest margin, taxable equivalent *

3.71 %

3.63 %

3.21 %

3.06 %

3.47 %



3.41 %

3.47 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans *

0.12 %

-0.05 %

-0.08 %

-0.04 %

0.02 %



0.00 %

0.02 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.15 %

0.17 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.37 %



0.15 %

0.37 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.28 %



0.18 %

0.28 % Allowance for loan losses to loans

0.78 %

0.81 %

0.95 %

0.94 %

0.91 %



0.78 %

0.91 %































* Components of the quarterly ratios were annualized































Bank First Corporation





















Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid





































Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/

Paid (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/

Paid (1)

(dollars in thousands) ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets





















Loans (2)





















Taxable $ 2,764,365

$ 126,842

4.59 %

$ 2,117,319

$ 90,468

4.27 % Tax-exempt 96,602

4,263

4.41 %

90,296

4,152

4.60 % Securities





















Taxable (available for sale) 237,789

5,380

2.26 %

119,901

3,311

2.76 % Tax-exempt (available for sale) 81,497

2,183

2.68 %

71,804

2,179

3.03 % Taxable (held to maturity) 38,457

1,102

2.87 %

-

-

- Tax-exempt (held to maturity) 5,196

134

2.58 %

5,912

151

2.55 % Cash and due from banks 92,500

3,328

3.60 %

289,943

454

0.16 % Total interest-earning assets 3,316,406

143,232

4.32 %

2,695,175

100,715

3.74 % Non interest-earning assets 339,345









226,891







Allowance for loan losses (22,500)









(20,381)







Total assets $ 3,633,251









$ 2,901,685







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing deposits





Checking accounts $ 279,638

$ 2,224

0.80 %

$ 203,363

$ 253

0.12 % Savings accounts 833,316

4,892

0.59 %

550,402

1,835

0.33 % Money market accounts 630,001

5,051

0.80 %

687,353

1,911

0.28 % Certificates of deposit 377,617

4,806

1.27 %

248,318

2,082

0.84 % Brokered Deposits 6,719

198

2.95 %

12,079

349

2.89 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,127,291

17,171

0.81 %

1,701,515

6,430

0.38 % Other borrowed funds 71,258

3,188

4.47 %

57,922

759

1.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,198,549

20,359

0.93 %

1,759,437

7,189

0.41 % Non-interest bearing liabilities





















Demand Deposits 984,037









812,403







Other liabilities 4,086









11,008







Total Liabilities 3,186,672









2,582,848







Shareholders' equity 446,579









318,837







Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity $ 3,633,251









$ 2,901,685







Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



122,873









93,526



Less taxable equivalent adjustment



(1,381)









(1,361)



Net interest income



$ 121,492









$ 92,165



Net interest spread (3)







3.39 %









3.33 % Net interest margin (4)







3.71 %









3.47 %















































(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.











(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.

















(3) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.









Bank First Corporation





















Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid





































Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/

Paid (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/

Paid (1)

(dollars in thousands) ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets





















Loans (2)





















Taxable $ 2,434,554

$ 103,612

4.26 %

$ 2,128,327

$ 90,172

4.24 % Tax-exempt 96,183

4,227

4.39 %

88,978

4,113

4.62 % Securities





















Taxable (available for sale) 227,101

5,230

2.30 %

103,277

2,788

2.70 % Tax-exempt (available for sale) 81,181

2,140

2.64 %

70,864

2,207

3.11 % Taxable (held to maturity) 24,416

670

2.74 %

-

-

- Tax-exempt (held to maturity) 5,396

139

2.58 %

6,098

155

2.54 % Cash and due from banks 220,929

1,883

0.85 %

237,021

310

0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 3,089,760

117,901

3.82 %

2,634,565

99,745

3.79 % Non interest-earning assets 280,249









222,548







Allowance for loan losses (22,152)









(19,320)







Total assets $ 3,347,857









$ 2,837,793







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing deposits





Checking accounts $ 253,443

$ 1,075

0.42 %

$ 209,970

$ 252

0.12 % Savings accounts 691,599

3,099

0.45 %

497,958

1,773

0.36 % Money market accounts 666,717

3,025

0.45 %

664,591

2,115

0.32 % Certificates of deposit 286,054

2,818

0.99 %

278,602

2,967

1.06 % Brokered Deposits 8,587

251

2.92 %

14,718

420

2.85 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,906,400

10,268

0.54 %

1,665,839

7,527

0.45 % Other borrowed funds 185,329

2,181

1.18 %

63,474

777

1.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,091,729

12,449

0.60 %

1,729,313

8,304

0.48 % Non-interest bearing liabilities





















Demand Deposits 878,727









785,364







Other liabilities 4,971









12,746







Total Liabilities 2,975,427









2,527,423







Shareholders' equity 372,430









310,370







Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity $ 3,347,857









$ 2,837,793







Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



105,452









91,441



Less taxable equivalent adjustment



(1,366)









(1,359)



Net interest income



$ 104,086









$ 90,082



Net interest spread (3)







3.22 %









3.31 % Net interest margin (4)







3.41 %









3.47 %















































(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.











(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.

















(3) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





