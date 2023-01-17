The Paley Center for Media Announces Full Lineup for the return of PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre March 31-April 4, 2023

The Paley Center for Media Announces Full Lineup for the return of PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre March 31-April 4, 2023

The acclaimed hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Yellowjackets , and The Late Late Show with James Corden join the lineup of selections for the iconic television festival, which will also feature the cast and creative teams behind Yellowstone, The Mandalorian, Grey's Anatomy, and Abbott Elementary.

Paley Members and Citi cardmembers can access advance tickets starting today, January 17, 2023 at 9:00 am PT ; the general public can access tickets on January 20, 2023 at 9:00 am PT .

The festival is made possible by Citi returning as an official sponsor and The William S. Paley Foundation as a founding benefactor.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the full lineup for the 40th Annual PaleyFest LA, which will run from Friday, March 31 through Tuesday, April 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. PaleyFest LA returns for another year as the spring's hottest television festival with exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with leading stars from the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows, screenings of special preview and premiere content, never-before-seen TV footage, and an interactive Q&A with festival attendees.

PaleyFest LA selections for 2023 are the opening night event, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, Showtime's Yellowjackets and the festival's closing night selection Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will have access to advance ticket sales starting today, January 17, until January 19, 2023, as follows: Paley Center's President's Circle, Patron Circle (Silver, Gold, Platinum), Partner Members, and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting today, Tuesday, January 17 at 9:00 am PT; Paley Members (Individual, Family, Supporting) can purchase tickets on Thursday, January 19 at 9:00 am PT. All Paley Members receive a discount on tickets. To become a Paley Member, please visit paleyfest.org. The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 am PT until tickets sell out. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org.

"We are delighted to announce the exciting full lineup for this year's PaleyFest LA, the can't-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation, and our studio and network partners for their continued support in helping us bring Paley Members and devoted TV fans an unmatched experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television's biggest hits."

"We are thrilled to continue our support of this iconic festival as it enters its 40th anniversary of celebrating the best of television," said Tina Davis, Citi's Interim Chief Marketing Officer. "The Paley Center for Media produces programs that explore the most critical issues and opportunities within the industry and PaleyFest LA is sure to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans and our cardmembers."

"We are honored to be invited to this year's PaleyFest. It will be great seeing our incredible fans in person and talking all things Yellowstone," said Yellowstone Executive Producer David Glasser.

"We couldn't be more honored to kick off our last month of The Late Late Show with the fans at PaleyFest, who have supported us over the last eight years," said Rob Crabbe, executive Producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We are grateful to see you all one last time!"

"Teen cannibals become messed up adults and then we all get invited to PaleyFest to unpack what the hell is happening. Talk about a dream (nightmare?) come true! We are thrilled and honored to be invited to this year's festival to talk about our show with people as apparently demented as we are. We look forward to feeling not so alone!" said Yellowjackets showrunners, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson

PaleyFest LA Lineup*

The Mandalorian (Friday, March 31, 7:30 pm PT):

An epic opening night celebration featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jon Favreau, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Rick Famuyiwa, Executive Producer

Plus, additional participants to be announced

Abbott Elementary (Saturday, April 1, 2:00 pm PT):

A hilarious celebration for one of TV's best comedies! Special screening, conversation, and Q&A with:

Quinta Brunson, "Janine Teagues," Creator & Executive Producer

Tyler James Williams, "Gregory Eddie"

Lisa Ann Walter, "Melissa Schemmenti"

Chris Perfetti, "Jacob Hill"

William Stanford Davis, "Mr. Johnson"

Plus, additional guests to be announced

Yellowstone (Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm PT):

The global phenomenon makes its PaleyFest debut! Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Kevin Costner, Executive Producer, "John Dutton"

Kelly Reilly, "Beth Dutton"

Cole Hauser, "Rip Wheeler"

Luke Grimes, "Kayce Dutton"

Kelsey Asbille, "Monica Dutton"

Wes Bentley, "Jamie Dutton"

Gil Birmingham, "Thomas Rainwater"

Jacki Weaver, "Caroline Warner"

Plus additional Guests to be Announced

Grey's Anatomy (Sunday, April 2, 2:00 pm PT):

Celebrating this PaleyFest favorite featuring a special screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Krista Vernoff, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Debbie Allen, Executive Producer, "Catherine Fox"

Chandra Wilson, "Miranda Bailey"

James Pickens, Jr., "Richard Webber"

Kevin McKidd, "Owen Hunt"

Caterina Scorsone, "Amelia Shepherd"

Camilla Luddington, "Jo Wilson"

Kelly McCreary, "Maggie Pierce"

Kim Raver, "Teddy Altman"

Jake Borelli, "Levi Schmitt"

Anthony Hill, "Winston Ndugu"

Alexis Floyd, "Simone Griffith"

Harry Shum, Jr., "Benson 'Blue' Kwan"

Adelaide Kane, "Jules Millen"

Midori Francis, "Mika Yasuda"

Niko Terho, "Lucas Adams"

The Late Late Show with James Corden (Sunday, April 2, 7:00 pm PT):

Featuring a special screening selected for this event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

James Corden, Host & Executive Producer

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

Yellowjackets (Monday, April 3, 7:30 pm PT):

Featuring a special premiere screening selected for this event by the producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Jonathan Lisco, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Ashley Lyle, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Bart Nickerson, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Melanie Lynskey, "Shauna"

Christina Ricci, "Misty"

Juliette Lewis, "Natalie"

Tawny Cypress, "Taissa"

Simone Kessell, "Lottie"

Lauren Ambrose, "Van"

Sophie Nélisse, "Teen Shauna"

Sophie Thatcher, "Teen Natalie"

Samantha Hanratty, "Teen Misty"

Courtney Eaton, "Teen Lottie"

Liv Hewson, "Teen Van"

Steven Krueger, "Ben Scott"

Warren Kole, "Jeff Sadecki"

Kevin Alves, "Teen Travis"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 pm PT):

Featuring a Special Preview Selected for this Event followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Daniel Palladino, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Rachel Brosnahan, "Miriam 'Midge' Maisel"

Alex Borstein, "Susie Meyerson"

Tony Shalhoub, "Abe Weissman"

Marin Hinkle, "Rose Weissman"

Michael Zegen, "Joel Maisel"

Kevin Pollak, "Moishe Maisel"

Caroline Aaron, "Shirley Maisel"

*Events & Participants Subject to Change. Talent Appear Schedule Permitting.

PaleyFest is the nation's original and longest-running festival celebrating creative excellence in television. Throughout the decades, PaleyFest has celebrated the most acclaimed and impactful shows and stars including Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, and the casts and creative teams behind The Sopranos, The Simpsons , The West Wing, black-ish, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, Outlander, and Stranger Things, among countless more.

While television fans eagerly await the start of PaleyFest, they will have the opportunity to relive some of PaleyFest's best moments on the Paley Center's YouTube channel. Some memorable highlights include conversations with the casts from Lost, The Golden Girls, The Big Bang Theory, and many more.

PaleyFest supports the Paley Center's many initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

For more updates, please visit paleyfest.org or follow @PaleyCenter on Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube, LinkedIn using the hashtag #PaleyFest

Location

DOLBY THEATRE

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

Paley Membership

Become a Member today and receive advance ticket access and discounts to PaleyFest. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us

Tickets

The general public can access tickets starting Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 am PT until tickets sell out. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org

Covid-19 Health and Safety Measures

For updated COVID protocols, please visit: https://dolbytheatre.com/guest/covid-19-policies/

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

