ABC 7 EYEWITNESS NEWS ALONG WITH THE LEAGUES OF WOMEN VOTERS OF ILLINOIS/CHICAGO AND UNIVISION CHICAGO PRESENT COMMERCIAL FREE, 90-MINUTE DEBATE

VOTE 2023: THE RACE FOR CHICAGO MAYOR: THE CANDIDATES DEBATE, LIVE AT 7 P.M. ON ABC 7.2, STREAMING ON ABC7CHICAGO.COM AND ABC 7'S CONNECTED TV APPS



WHO: ABC 7 Eyewitness News, in conjunction with the Leagues of Women Voters of Chicago/Illinois and Univision Chicago

WHAT: VOTE 2023: THE RACE FOR CHICAGO MAYOR: THE CANDIDATES DEBATE, LIVE, 90-MINUTE, COMMERCIAL FREE



The nine candidates running for Chicago mayor will participate in a live, 90-minute, commercial free debate on ABC 7 from 7-8:30 P.M. moderated by ABC 7 Anchor Judy Hsu. ABC 7's Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Anchor Enrique Rodriguez will also question the candidates.

WHEN: THURSDAY, JANUAR 19

7-8:30 P.M.– ABC 7 Chicago

(Arrive at 6:30 p.m.)





DEBATE: Airs Live on ABC 7.2 and streamed live on www.abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app and ABC 7 Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, as well as ABC7 YouTube account and Facebook.



ABC7 Chicago's Main Channel, 7.1 To Air Debate on

Sunday, Jan. 22, 10:30 p.m.-Midnight





The debate will also be available on-demand at www.abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app.



The commercial-free debate will be simultaneously translated and aired live on Univision's digital platforms (univisionchicago.com, app, YouTube channel and Facebook page) and on UNIMAS (WXFT-TV) on Sunday Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.



*Audio feed can be taken from live stream on abc7chicago.com or on-demand.

WHERE: ABC 7 Chicago, 190 N. State Street

WHY: ABC 7 Chicago is partnering with the Leagues of Women Voters of Chicago/Illinois and Univision Chicago in an effort to give voters a close-up look at the issues and concerns facing Chicagoans and the next mayor.

**Candidates have been offered an opportunity to speak to the media after the debate.

**Media will not have access to debate studio prior and during the debate.

