Evernorth Names Adam Kautzner President, Express Scripts

"Adam's deep expertise in all areas of pharmacy benefit management, including pharma relations, formulary development and value-based pharmacy network contracting, will drive us forward as we improve patient outcomes and unlock pharmacy savings for all those we serve," said Eric Palmer, president and chief executive officer, Evernorth. "Adam has always been a forward-thinker in a rapidly evolving market and his ability to innovate solutions to complex challenges and his proven leadership skills will accelerate our growth as we serve more people and impact more lives."

Kautzner brings decades of experience to the role and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, leading pharmaceutical and retail network contracting, retail network contracting and drug sourcing for Express Scripts® Pharmacy and Accredo Pharmacy. In prior roles, Kautzner served as Chief Pharma Trade Relations Officer and Vice President, Supply Chain Product & Strategy. He earned his doctorate of pharmacy from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Authorized Nuclear Pharmacist certification from Purdue University.

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights, and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

