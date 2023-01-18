Hershey Spreads Love and Hoppiness This Season with New Valentine's Day and Easter Treats!

Hershey announces its lineup of new treats and returning favorites to kick off Valentine's Day and Easter celebrations this year

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershey is so egg-cited about being a loveable part of your Valentine's Day and Easter traditions that it's bringing back some of its most beloved seasonal favorites and introducing a bevy of new treats to help you celebrate both iconic holidays this year. With its new and returning lineup of crowd-pleasing options, The Hershey Company is kicking off the 2023 celebrations in a sweet way.

Whether you are looking for the perfect add-on to a romantic date or a simple way to show someone you appreciate them, Hershey has got Valentine's Day (chocolate) covered. Among the new Valentine's Day treats are Hershey's Milk Chocolate Heart Bars, Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Rolo® Creamy Caramels, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups-Shaped Gift Box that are sure to have you swooning. The season of love also calls for the return of lovely favorites such as Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate Heart Shaped Box and Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts.

Love is in the air with these new candy soulmates:

Hershey's KISSES Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor (7 or 9 oz. bag): Hershey's KISSES Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored candies offer your favorite combination of extra creamy milk chocolate with a strawberry-flavored center in one bite that will have you swooning! This highly anticipated Valentine's Hershey's KISSES flavor is available for a limited time this season in a 7 oz. and 9 oz. bag wrapped in adorable strawberry-red foils.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups-Shaped Gift Box (6.6 oz. box): No Valentine's Day would be complete without a gift in the shape of true love – a Reese's Cup! For the milk chocolate and peanut butter lover in your life, Hershey is introducing the first-ever Reese's Peanut Butter Cups-Shaped gift box with iconic ridges inspired by the fan-favorite treat! Show them your appreciation by giving them what they appreciate most with this one-of-a-kind 6.6 oz gift that comes pre-packaged with love.

Rolo® Creamy Caramels (9.9 oz. bag): Rolo ® Creamy Caramels Wrapped in Rich Chocolate Candy are this season's must-have, versatile sweet. Stage these beautifully wrapped treats in your favorite candy dish or whip up a tasty caramel lover's dessert for your loved ones, like our Rolo ® Pretzel Delights Bites (recipe included)! Available for a limited time only this season in a 9.9 oz. bag.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Hearts Bars (2.5 oz. King Size Bar): Hershey's Milk Chocolate Hearts Bars are perfect for your loved ones that deserve a King-Sized display of affection. The lovely hearts imprinted on each 2.5 oz bar are a beautiful way to show your love for others throughout the season.

"Valentine's Day is the perfect time to celebrate friends and loved ones by showering them with love and their favorite treats to show how much you care," said Brian Jones, senior associate brand manager, Valentine's Day, at The Hershey Company. "We're thrilled to help consumers share their love for others on Valentine's Day through classic products such as Reese's and Rolo®, as well as through our new innovations such as Hershey's KISSES Chocolate Dipped Strawberry."

Hershey is also hoppy to introduce Easter treats such as Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs, Almond Joy Snack Size, Hershey's Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milk Chocolate and Caramello XL Bars alongside seasonal classics from Cadbury and Reese's that are sure to bring excitement to your basket.

Spring has sprung with these new Easter treats:

Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs (7 or 8 oz. bag): Build the most colorful Easter basket in town with the new bright Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs in rainbow with red, orange, yellow, green, and blue! These vibrantly colored treats are made from Cadbury Milk Chocolate with a crisp sugar shell that will have you hopping to the store for more. Available for a limited time only during this season in your choice of a 7 or 8 oz. bag.

Almond Joy Snack Size (8.4 or 10.2 oz. bag): After a long winter season, the new Almond Joy snack-sized coconut and almond milk chocolate candy bars will transport you to warmer days. Each piece is individually wrapped in beautiful pastel seasonal graphics, making this a stunning standout treat for your candy dish. Available for a limited time only this season in an 8.4 oz. or 10.2 oz bag.

Hershey's Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box (6.5 oz. box): Hershey's Milk Chocolate Eggs Egg-Shaped Gift Box makes an egg-cellent Easter basket centerpiece, providing the best a bunny can give. Delicious milk chocolate wrapped in a variety of adorable pastel shades inside a giant egg is the ideal gift for springtime. Available for a limited time only this season in a 6.5 oz. box.

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box (6.5 oz. box): Every bunny's favorite milk chocolate and peanut butter Reese's eggs are back for a limited time and now perfectly packaged up in the shape of an egg. Though the packaging may be perfect to delight loved ones this season, the best hiding place for Reese's eggs are in your mouth! This 6.5 oz box comes ready for Easter baskets.

Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milk Chocolate XL Bar (3.5 oz. bar): Treat yourself this Easter with Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milk Chocolate Bars all dressed up for spring with new colorful flowers and of course, the Cadbury Bunny on display! The rich XL 3.5 oz bar makes a perfect Easter basket stuffer to share with the kids, or put your feet up after a long day and savor the delicious flavor all for yourself.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello XL Bar (4 oz. bar): The new Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello Milk Chocolate and Creamy Caramel XL Bar will put the spring in your step this Easter. This yummy treat packs creamy flavor in each bite and will have you eggs-cited for more! Available for a limited time only this holiday season in a 4 oz. bar.

"We've brought back seasonal favorites such as Cadbury Royal Dark Chocolate Mini Eggs and Reese's Peanut Butter Bunnies and introduced familiar delights like snack-sized Almond Joy in brand new festive packaging to assist in filling homes with sweetness this Easter," said Stephen Tiemeyer, senior associate brand manager, Easter, at The Hershey Company. "It's always fun to provide products to help the Easter Bunny stock baskets and for families to make this time of year even more magical!"

For more information on the new and returning innovations and recipe inspiration, visit hersheyland.com. Stay tuned for more from the brand on how to make your celebrations eggs-tra special this season!

