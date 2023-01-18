Revolve Provides Update on its 3.2MWh BESS Project in Cancun, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV: REVV) ("Revolve" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its 3.2MWh ("megawatt per hour") Battery Energy Storage System (or "BESS")(the "Project") project located in Cancun, Mexico. This is the first BESS project that the Company signed on August 29, 2022, under its new division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions (see Revolve News Release dated September 15, 2022).

Project Overview

The 3.2MWh battery storage system is being installed at the site of a major hotel chain in Cancun, Mexico .

Revolve is the 100% the owner of the Project and has responsibility for the financing, installation and operation of the BESS system.

A 10-year Energy Services Agreement (or "ESA") has been signed between the Company and the hotel operator for the provision of peak shaving and other energy related services.

Under the ESA, Revolve will receive an annual fixed payment in addition to sharing the energy savings delivered by the Project over the 10-year contract period.

An Engineering Procurement Contract (or "EPC") has been signed with Quartux Mexico S.A. de C.V. (or "Quartux"), a highly experienced installer and operator of battery storage systems in Mexico , to deliver a turnkey solution for the installation and commissioning of the BESS system.

In addition to the EPC, a 10-year Maintenance Agreement has also been signed with Quartux for the day-to-day operation and optimization of the system including all routine maintenance.

The Project is expected to cost approximately US$1.8m to install and commission including all related financing and transaction costs.

Project Update

Quartux have provided the Company with an update on the installation works for the Project as follows:

Site enabling works have been completed at the hotel including the installation of specialist metering equipment to facilitate the operation of the Project once fully commissioned;

Manufacture of the BESS system has been substantially completed and shipment of the first BESS units has commenced. The initial units are expected to arrive on site in mid-February 2023 with the remaining scheduled for delivery in March 2023 ;

Installation of the BESS system will commence before the end of Feb and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2023 ; and

The Project is forecast to be fully operational and generating revenue for Revolve shortly thereafter under the 10 year ESA.

Project Financing

Revolve financed this project through a combination of cash on hand and a secured loan (the "Secured Loan") of C$1.86m from RE Royalties Ltd. (or "RER") (see Revolve News release dated October 15, 2022). Drawdown of the Secured Loan was based on certain project related milestones. Given the progress on the Project as outlined above the Company has now completed the second drawdown under this facility of approximately C$880,000.

Eric Hickert, Revolve's Head of Distributed Generation, commented, "We are delighted with the progress of the Project to date and look forward to completion of the installation works over the coming weeks."

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US and Mexico with a portfolio of approx. 2,450MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 2.85MW with an additional 6.2MW under construction phase.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 300MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG (distributed generation) assets.

