Roo Closes $11M Series A to Transform the Future of Work in the Veterinary Industry

The funding will empower the United States' 500,000 veterinary professionals and 30,000 hospitals fulfill short-term veterinary staffing needs in real time.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roo, a tech company committed to providing a marketplace to connect animal hospitals with relief vets and techs, recently closed $11M in Series A funding. This round, led by Jackson Square Ventures with follow-on investments from Floodgate, AirAngels, and Uplyft Funds, will be fundamental in Roo's expansion and growth as the company continues to transform the future of work in the veterinary industry.

"Roo is the perfect example of a standout labor marketplace. Veterinary clinics and hospitals desperately need to fill shifts. But the magic happens on the supply side—with veterinary professionals," said Victor Echevarria, Partner, Jackson Square Ventures. "Roo isn't merely about helping them make money and control their schedule. Full-time vets are under tremendous mental strain. Roo helps attract and retain more veterinarians to help clinics and hospitals fill the labor gap while retaining and attracting more people to the profession."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Jackson Square Ventures along with our other existing investors in order to take Roo to the next level." said Lisa Hu, Co-Founder and CEO, Roo. "We will be further building up our innovative platform and investing more into our users as well as our people and processes." The funding will assist in Roo's continued innovation and scaling of its technology & mobile app alongside enhanced data analytics, Roo University for veterinary students, an enterprise solution for corporate clinics, continuing education events, and other community initiatives. It will also enable Roo to meet the increasing demand from veterinarians and hospitals in existing markets.

Jackson Square Ventures' investment in Roo is an investment in Roo's mission to transform the future of our industry. Bringing career opportunities, renewing workers' sense of belonging and enthusiasm, and providing competitive wages are just some of the ways that the veterinary relief platform will continue benefiting the industry.

About Roo

Founded in early 2019, Roo's technology platform enables hospitals to fulfill short-term veterinary staffing needs in real time, while allowing high-quality veterinary professionals to secure relief work at the click of a button. Roo is funded by Jackson Square Ventures, Floodgate, AirAngels, and Uplyft Funds. Over the next decade, Roo will unlock millions in economic opportunities, improve quality of life for tens of thousands of veterinarians, and facilitate millions of hours of pet care.

