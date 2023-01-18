Strata Oncology Announces Addition of Gilead as Strata PATH Trial Collaborator

Gilead to supply TRODELVY for prospective, pan-tumor trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc. a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced that Gilead Sciences, Inc. has agreed to collaborate on the Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATH™) trial by providing TRODELVY® (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for eligible patients with cancer.

Strata PATH is a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. Several types of biomarkers are being evaluated, including quantitative RNA and multivariate algorithms that may optimize the use of different anti-cancer therapies. These biomarkers can be analyzed in parallel with the genomic mutations assessed by comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), thus maximizing the information available from often limited tumor tissue samples.

"As the first diagnostics company to run its own prospective interventional trial to show the utility of its tests, Strata is honored to have the support and collaboration of forward-thinking biopharma companies like Gilead Sciences for the Strata PATH trial," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Strata Oncology. "Quantitative RNA and multivariate biomarkers have the potential to optimize the use of expression-based therapies and improve the outcomes and the quality of life for cancer patients."

About Strata PATH

The Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATH) trial, is a 700-patient prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. Strata PATH will enroll patients with advanced cancer, as well as patients with early-stage cancer who have evidence of micrometastatic disease after initial treatment. All therapies being evaluated in Strata PATH are FDA-approved in oncology with demonstrated safety profiles in the advanced setting. Enrollment for multiple arms in Strata PATH is based on novel quantitative RNA and multivariate algorithms Strata Oncology developed using its clinical molecular database comprising DNA mutation profiles and quantitative RNA expression data from tens of thousands of patients coupled with detailed treatment history and outcomes data. A range of therapeutic classes will be evaluated in Strata PATH including targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, immunotherapies, and angiogenesis inhibitors.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

