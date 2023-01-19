Hireology Deepens Technology Partnership with UKG

Hireology to integrate directly with both UKG Ready and UKG Pro®

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All-in-one hiring and HR software provider, Hireology , today announced a deeper partnership with UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With 315 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest, culture-focused partnership ecosystems in the HCM industry to create better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

Today's news brings official integration support for Hireology and UKG Pro®, building on the successful integration announcement between Hireology and the UKG Ready platforms last year. With this collaboration, organizations that use both Hireology and UKG Pro can automatically transfer new hire data from Hireology to UKG Pro as soon as a hire is made — empowering users to get new hires onboarded and up-to-speed faster. Additionally, the integration will unlock complete end-to-end visibility into system data and reporting.

Hireology provides businesses with the tools necessary to attract talent and facilitate a candidate-friendly hiring process. Hireology is also the only provider that has full lifecycle integration capabilities, bringing employee information into its built-in employee referral program management tool. Additionally, the platform enables functionality to drive re-engagement of passive candidates and promote internal mobility of employees to drive retention.

"Hireology is committed to helping businesses connect with better talent through the right channels, hire faster, and effectively manage their teams all within one centralized, intuitive platform," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "When integrated together, Hireology and UKG Pro do just that. The two world-class platforms turn hiring, HR, payroll, and workforce management into an all-in-one process that hiring teams and candidates will love."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform. FleX by UKG is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"At UKG, we strive to develop lifelong partnerships with our customers, to help them create meaningful life work solutions for their people that result in better business outcomes, "said Mike May, Vice President, Technology Partnerships at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Hireology, we are able to provide a more seamless technology experience with measurable results."

This integration brings the capabilities and benefits offered with Hireology's existing UKG Ready partnership to an even wider range of UKG and Hireology customers. The integration is available to all Hireology + UKG Pro users today.

About Hireology:

Hireology is an all-in-one recruiting, hiring, and employee management platform that empowers decentralized businesses to build their best teams. The company equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools needed to manage the full employee lifecycle — from pre- to post-hire — in one seamless platform.

With focused expertise across several industries — including retail automotive, healthcare, professional and consumer services, and hospitality — more than 7,500 businesses rely on Hireology for their hiring, HR, and payroll needs, putting people at the center of their organizations. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

