InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Firefighting Apparatus (HOF-271)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easy way to add multiple fire hose connections to a water supply when extinguishing a fire," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the R T X EXTINGUISHER. My design would allow multiple firefighters to pull hoses in many directions for optimal firefighting procedures."

The invention provides a firefighting wheeled water tank trailer with multiple fire hose connection points. In doing so, it offers more effective and efficient firefighting in all locations. As a result, it enhances safety and it could aid in optimal water delivery. The invention features a practical design that is easy to deploy so it is ideal for fire departments.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

