Medical device manufacturer PARI relies on automated S/4HANA transformation of its validated SAP environments powered by smartShift

Pari Selects smartShift Intelligent Automation® for SAP S/4HANA Transformation of Validated SAP Environments

Objectives are to reduce risks, minimize the impact on business operations, and simplify compliance with GxP requirements.

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- German medical device manufacturer PARI and smartShift, leading global provider of Intelligent Automation for SAP transformations based in Mannheim/Germany, announce their collaboration on the planned S/4HANA transformation for PARI group's validated SAP systems.

With the Intelligent Automation Platform, smartShift can convert and modernize existing SAP solutions or consolidate multiple systems quickly and reliably. (PRNewsfoto/smartShift) (PRNewswire)

PARI is currently transforming its core SAP systems to SAP S/4HANA. PARI chose smartShift's innovative Intelligent Automation to customize and modernize in-house developments. The main reasons for this decision are to reduce project risks, minimize the impact on business operations during transformation, and simplify compliance requirements resulting from GxP.

"smartShift brings a lot of experience with the specifics of validated system environments in an industry like ours" says Edgar Osswald, Head of Information Technology & Digitization at PARI Group. "We are very happy that smartShift and PARI have come together so that we can now go into this critical S/4HANA transformation much more relaxed, and also with a much more compact schedule."

"We are pleased to support PARI, our next customer in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industry, on its journey to S/4HANA," says Arndt Hoffmann, Chief Customer Officer at smartShift, "We know and understand the requirements and criticality of validated systems. Our automation brings significant benefits 'out of the box' in terms of documentation, quality, and consistency. These benefits directly impact documentation and testing efforts in validated environments. We look forward to bringing these benefits to PARI and ensuring a smooth S/4HANA transformation."

About the PARI Group

As a manufacturer of medical devices with a focus on inhalation devices, PARI has been the trusted brand for doctors, pharmacists, and patients for many decades.

PARI Group is headquartered in Starnberg/Germany with additional locations in Weilheim and Gräfelfing. In addition, there are international subsidiaries and a worldwide distribution network. The approximately 500 employees and a management team that has been stable for many years can look back on the experience of over 100 years of company history.

For more information, please visit www.pari.com.

About smartShift

Leading companies worldwide rely on smartShift Intelligent Automation® to modernize their SAP systems. We help our customers accelerate the transformation of their SAP systems into next-generation cloud computing environments. Our solutions have supported thousands of application modernization projects, analyzed and converted more than 2.5 billion lines of code, eliminated risk, and freed up strategic resources to focus on growth.

To learn more, please visit: www.smartShift.com

