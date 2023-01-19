NeuroSense Therapeutics Reports Positive Final Results from Alzheimer's Biomarker Study

- Elevated levels of novel biomarker TDP-43 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) show the therapeutic potential of NeuroSense's combination platform
- Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept clinical study expected to commence in H1 2023
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced final results from a biomarker study conducted to evaluate the potential of NeuroSense's combination platform therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Preliminary results from the study, showed that TDP-43, a novel biomarker, was elevated in AD patients compared to a healthy control group. Based on these encouraging preliminary results, NeuroSense expanded the study with a larger healthy control group to further validate the results.
About Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of progressive dementia, affecting 5-10% of the population over 65 years of age, with prevalence estimates increasing exponentially with age (Singh and Fudenberg 1988). Clinically, it is characterized by a progressive deterioration of cognition, predominantly affecting episodic memory, but also resulting in loss of insight, judgment, language, changes in perception, praxis (the ability to perform day-to-day tasks), behavior, lack of sleep, mood swings, and in late stages, physical functioning (Chouraki and Seshadri 2014). The global AD treatment market is expected to grow to $5 billion in 2022.
About TDP-43
About NDEs
About NeuroSense
For additional information, we invite you to visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the risk that the Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept clinical study will be delayed or not occur; the company's AD development program; the potential for NeuroSense's platform technology to safely and effectively target AD; preclinical and clinical data for NeuroSense's platform technology; the timing of current and future clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707291/NeuroSense_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg
[1] Meneses, A., Koga, S., O'Leary, J. et al. TDP-43 Pathology in Alzheimer's Disease. Mol Neurodegeneration 16, 84 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13024-021-00503-x
View original content:
SOURCE NeuroSense