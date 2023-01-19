Teleperformance Recognized as 2023 Company of the Year in Peru

Frost & Sullivan Independently Evaluates Teleperformance as at the Forefront of Innovation and Growth in Peru Customer Experience Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced it has received the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award for customer experience (CX) outsourcing services in Peru. The recognition, based on independent Frost & Sullivan evaluation, lauds Teleperformance for leading the industry in growth and innovation to advance customer experience outsourcing services in Peru.

(PRNewsfoto/Teleperformance) (PRNewswire)

"Teleperformance pioneered the industry's first multilingual hub that accommodates employees of various nationalities. Agents work from a single location while serving clients across various regions. This strategic approach to customer outreach enables the company to maintain intimate client relationships", said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The company is at the forefront of the fiercely competitive CX outsourcing market. Many CX services companies have attempted to serve the nearshore market out of Peru, but have not flourished. With its strong overall performance, Teleperformance has successfully earned the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Peru Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing services industry".

Teleperformance in Peru (TP Peru) launched operations in 2017. With one of the most diversified footprints in Latin America, Teleperformance leverages its local workforce with talent from Colombia, Mexico, and Nicaragua to optimize its Peru operations.

"Teleperformance is very happy to be independently recognized as the 2023 company of the year in Peru, said Juan Carlos Hincapié, Teleperformance CEO/President-LATAM & Global Deputy COO. "Our mission is to deliver a smooth and safe high-tech – high-touch customer experience on every interaction. We are pleased and honored to serve as the leading industry benchmark both in Peru and globally."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high-touch, high-tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS PRESS RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Investor relations and financial Europe Americas and Asia-Pacific communication department Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot Mark Pfeiffer TELEPERFORMANCE IMAGE7 TELEPERFORMANCE Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15 Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70 Tel: + 1 801-257-5811 investor@teleperformance.com teleperformance@image7.fr mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance