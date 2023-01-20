InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Laptop Table (LBT-461)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to use and support a laptop on the lap, on a couch or in bed," said an inventor, from Oxford, Pa., "so I invented the COMPORT. My design could improve posture and it prevents the user from dropping and possibly damaging the laptop."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable table for use with a laptop. In doing so, it offers a comfortable workspace when working in various areas. As a result, it increases support and it could help to prevent strain on the neck, shoulders, arms, and hands. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laptop users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

