MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. - CTXS

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monteverde & Associates PC firm (the "M&A Firm") announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of Florida ("Court") in connection with the acquisition of Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or "CTXS") by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC and Elliot Investment Management, L.P. (the "Acquisition"). The lawsuit alleges violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") caused harm to CTXS shareholders in connection with the Acquisition.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo (PRNewswire)

If you are a former Citrix shareholder who held shares as of March 8, 2022, and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, please contact our office. Mr. Monteverde would like to personally discuss with you how to potentially recover your monetary losses in connection with the Acquisition.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 13, 2023. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice.

Click here for more information: Citrix Systems, Inc. | Monteverde & Associates PC (monteverdelaw.com). It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory at the United States Supreme Court. Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

