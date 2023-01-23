Family Bonds Foundation Releases Travel E-Cookbook

The Family Table contains recipes from top hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Bonds Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides grants to those experiencing hardship, has released its latest fundraising initiative: The Family Table e-cookbook. With recipes from partners across the travel industry, this cookbook represents a unique chance for the home cook to make the same delicious food and drinks offered at some of the biggest name hotels, resorts, cruise lines and more. The only way to access The Family Table is with a donation of at least $20 to Family Bonds. Upon receipt, donors will receive an email link to view The Family Table.

Led by Jackie Friedman, President of Nexion Travel Group, and founded in 2015 by John Lovell, President of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, the Family Bonds Foundation supports families, their children and their communities who struggle with unforeseen circumstances that affect them financially. More than 200 grants have been distributed over the past eight years to travel advisors, supplier partners and others.

"When asked about travel, people will frequently recount the meals they enjoyed on their trip," said Friedman. "Our supplier partners generously stepped up to give Family Bonds donors their prized recipes, and now these can be enjoyed from the comfort of anyone's home. Hopefully, while cooking from The Family Table, people will be able to reminisce about past vacations and start dreaming of their next one. Thank you to our supplier partners and our donors. And from our Family Table to yours, bon appétit!"

Family Bonds has given grants to those affected by natural disasters, facing high medical bills, caregivers of those with special needs, people needing specialized medical equipment and more. In 2022, Family Bonds donated $13,000 to Global Empowerment Mission for their work with Ukrainian refugees.

"Everyone faces situations where they need some help," said Friedman. "Our grants provide a helping hand to people in and out of the travel industry. The Family Table will further drive our mission of more grant giving and changing lives. And donors will find that it's an easy and delicious way to make a difference in someone's life when they need it most."

Any can nominate themselves or someone in need at www.familybondsfoundation.com/donate/. The current grant round will close in April 2023.

