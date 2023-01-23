Our America Releases Common Ground National Survey and Announces Policy Issues Campaign

Voters Top Concerns for New Congress Are Public Safety and Inflation

OAKTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our America officially released the results of their Common Ground Survey today and announced the beginning of their policy issues campaign. Guided by the survey, the organization will focus its efforts in policy advocacy around five consensus issues. The national survey was conducted among 2,000 likely general election voters and included an oversample of 250 interviews of 18-24 year-old, 25-39 year-old, Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters.

Our America (PRNewswire)

The policy issues are the following:

Enacting common sense criminal justice reforms that strengthen prison sentences for violent criminals (79% support)

Limiting government spending to reduce the risk of inflation (76% support)

Fully funding our police and law enforcement (75% support)

Protecting religious freedom against the government taking away or limiting how anyone practices their religion (73% support)

Strengthening election integrity by requiring photo identification for in-person voting (73% support)

After conducting the survey, Our America sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Congressional leadership in both chambers urging them to work together on the consensus issues above during the new divided Congress. A copy of the letter can be found here.

Our America National Director Gabriel Nadales provided the following statement:

"The Our America Common Ground Survey just goes to show that Americans are more united than some politicians and media figures would have you believe. I am eager to launch this new phase in policy advocacy, bringing Americans together around these five common sense issues and urging lawmakers to listen to their voices."

Our America is a national organization dedicated to representing the pro-American majority, promoting patriotism, and pushing back against the vocal minority that constantly runs down America and its values. Our America's mission is to build a broad, diverse coalition of people who support those timeless American values that empower everyone to thrive, including equal opportunity, freedom of expression, and mutual respect.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Our America