Wyndham Celebrates 2022 Milestones and Accomplishments, Sets Sights on Continued Expansion as Demand for Travel Stays Steadfast

World's largest hotel franchising company well-positioned for future growth following a year in which it added new brands, entered new markets and attracted new, diverse hotel owners

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, is setting its sights on continued expansion in 2023, following a banner year that saw the Company cap multiple milestones and accomplishments across the globe.

Among its many milestones and accomplishments in 2022, Wyndham significantly expanded its presence in the all-inclusive space, adding 14 new hotels to its Registry Collection Hotels® brand. Above, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, a Registry Collection Hotel.

"Last year was an incredible year for the travel industry and for Wyndham," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Amid the backdrop of the industry's continued recovery, hoteliers across the world turned to Wyndham and our brands to help them elevate their portfolios and drive their businesses forward. Now, with consumer travel demand holding steadfast, anticipated tailwinds from continued infrastructure spend, and our iconic, trusted brands resonating with travelers like never before, Wyndham and its franchisees remain well positioned for success in 2023."

In its latest forecast, U.S. Travel estimated domestic travel spend to increase more than 8% in 2023, adjusted for inflation, while London-based Economist Intelligence expects global tourism to rise 30%. Wyndham is also anticipating significant tailwinds from the recent $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the largest signed into U.S. law in the last 70 years. Wyndham's business travelers primarily come from infrastructure accounts, which generated double-digit revenue growth compared to 2019 and are anticipated to climb further as these workers begin new projects to repair America's highways, bridges and ports.

New Brands, New Markets, New Hotels

Known for its diverse 24-brand portfolio spanning every segment of the industry, Wyndham saw continued expansion of its global footprint in 2022, adding new brands, entering new markets and attracting new, diverse hotel owners. Among the highlights, the Company:

"Developers choose Wyndham for the power of our brands and because they know we're going to be collaborative partners at every step of the journey. That starts with our team taking the time to understand their unique needs and then working with them to help ensure they're putting the right brand in the right market at the right time," said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Hospitality is all about relationships and, for Wyndham, there are no relationships more important than the ones we have with our franchisees. From day one, we are committed to their success because we know—their success, is our success."

Elevating the Guest Experience

Further advancing its mission of making hotel travel possible for all, Wyndham continued to champion the everyday traveler in 2022, launching an array of new initiatives designed to elevate the guest experience. Among the highlights, the Company:

Introduced Road Trip Planner (RTP), an innovative new tool allowing travelers to seamlessly plot, plan and directly book their ideal road trip via Wyndham's award-winning, mobile app. The Wyndham mobile app currently has over 5.5 million downloads.





Expanded Wyndham Rewards® with new free night redemption options, adding to the program's portfolio of more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals. USA TODAY recently ranked Wyndham Rewards number one for a 5 th consecutive year, along with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card, for a second consecutive year. Nearly one in every two guests are Wyndham Rewards members.





Became the first major hotel company to make available to all U.S. and Canadian franchisees an easy-to-use, virtually no-cost, mobile tipping platform, helping hotels attract and retain talent. Since launching just a few months ago, the platform is now live and available at hundreds of hotels across the U.S. and Canada .

Putting Owners First

Paramount to its owner-first approach to franchising, Wyndham further leveraged its unmatched size and scale in 2022 to provide franchisees with robust levels service and support across Sales, Marketing, Operations, Design and Construction. Among the highlights, the Company:

Delivered record levels of contribution through Wyndham.com channels, with web traffic increasing over 9% YOY and longer booking windows compared to 2021.





Debuted a new, cloud-based, mobile-first revenue management platform, RevIQ, which when paired with one of the Company's two next-gen, cloud-based property management systems (SynXis Property Hub and Oracle OPERA Cloud), gives franchisees access to best-in-class technology solutions designed to help drive rate, streamline operations and unlock efficiencies.





Launched a cost-effective mobile key solution, enabling franchisees to upgrade existing door locks instead of replacing them. Combined with existing offerings like mobile check-in and franchisee opt-in services like front desk call routing, these initiatives are designed to help franchisees improve operating margins while moving fixed labor costs out of their hotels.





Grew The Meetings Collection , a carefully curated collection of aspirational hotels and resorts in highly sought-after destinations, to more than 160 hotels and resorts globally. The Collection works in coordination with other Sales initiatives, like Wyndham Business , to help drive increased corporate and group bookings at Wyndham hotels around the world.

For more information about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, including details on franchising opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 836,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 97 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's current views and expectations related to rooms growth, development, consumer demand trends, technology offerings and programs. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures; the continuation or worsening of the effects from the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"); COVID-19's scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; the Company's continued performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus; concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

