ZeroEyes Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification, Confirming Integrity of Information Security Management System

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, confirming that all data is properly safeguarded. Cybersecurity consulting and technical services firm Layer 8 Security helped ZeroEyes develop and implement business practices and policies optimized to achieve the certification.

"Customer privacy and security are extremely important to us; that is why we securely store and transmit all customer data in an encrypted format to protect personal information and images. We do not perform facial recognition or biometric analysis on any customer images or video," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "The ISO/IEC 27001 certification confirms that our technology and business practices were designed with the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client information in mind."

ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Standards Organization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States, upon ZeroEyes' successful completion of a formal audit process.

A-LIGN determined that ZeroEyes' security management is comprehensive and has met the rigorous international standards outlined by the ISO. ZeroEyes has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best security practices.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location.

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

