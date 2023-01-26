Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings

- Q4 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.63; full-year 2022 EPS of $2.65, each including a ($0.27) per diluted share non-cash intangible asset impairment charge
- Total assets under management at record $668.9 billion
- Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2022 of $0.63, compared to $0.71 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $56.5 million for Q4 2022, compared to $68.6 million for Q4 2021. Full-year 2022 EPS was $2.65, compared to $2.75 for 2021 on net income of $239.5 million for 2022, compared to $270.3 million for 2021. Federated Hermes' results include a $31.5 million non-cash expense, or ($0.27) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Hermes Fund Managers Limited.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $28 million from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $44.5 billion or 7% from $624.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Average managed assets for Q4 2022 were $633.6 billion, down $6.8 billion or 1% from $640.4 billion reported for Q4 2021 and up $1.8 billion from $631.8 billion reported for Q3 2022.
"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end 2022 were driven by money market asset increases and investor interest in our flagship Total Return Bond Fund and related separate accounts, as well as continued demand for our popular dividend income equity products," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, investors valued our investment perspective as they sought haven from market volatility in a diverse range of Federated Hermes products—from money market funds to low-duration fixed-income options to market neutral and bear market alternative strategies."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8, 2023. During Q4 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 327,132 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $8.4 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2022 to 6,456,625 shares for $207.4 million.
Federated Hermes' equity assets were $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $15.2 billion or 16% from $96.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $6.8 billion or 9% from $74.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2022 were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia Ex-Japan Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund.
Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $10.9 billion or 11% from $97.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $1.3 billion from $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2022 were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund.
Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $2.1 billion or 9% from $22.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $0.6 billion or 3% from $20.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2022.
Federated Hermes' money market assets were a record $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $28.9 billion or 6% from $447.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $35.5 billion or 8% from $441.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Money market mutual fund assets were $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $23.1 billion or 7% from $312.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $26.0 billion or 8% from $309.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were $140.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $5.8 billion or 4% from $135.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $9.5 billion or 7% from $131.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022.
Financial Summary
Q4 2022 non-cash intangible asset impairment charge
Federated Hermes' Q4 2022 results include a $31.5 million non-cash expense, or ($0.27) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which was driven by changes in projected cash flows and a higher discount rate as compared to the prior quarter.
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Revenue increased $52.3 million or 16% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.
During Q4 2022, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $77.1 million or 33% primarily due to increased distribution expenses resulting mainly from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed long-term fund assets and the mix of average money market fund assets. Additionally, other expenses increased due to the intangible asset impairment.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.4 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, partially offset by an increase in debt expense in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021.
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Revenue decreased $7.2 million or 2% primarily due to a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets and a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.
Operating expenses increased by $25.8 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in other expenses due to the intangible asset impairment.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $19.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2022 compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022.
2022 vs. 2021
Revenue increased $145.4 million or 11% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a decrease in revenue due to a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets, and a decrease in performance fees and carried interest.
During 2022, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased by $174.8 million or 19% primarily due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed long-term fund assets and the mix of average money market fund assets. The current year also includes an increase in other expenses due to the intangible asset impairment. These increases were offset by a decrease in compensation and related primarily due to exchange rate fluctuations.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $40.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in 2021, as well as an increase in debt expense in 2022.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022. For the year that ended Dec. 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022. During the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $110.1 million and $420.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $277.1 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $37.8 million and $143.2 million for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 27, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, visit FederatedInvestors.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 27, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 47392. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. At Federated Hermes, responsibility is central to our client relationships, our long-term perspective and our fiduciary mindset. It's part of our heritage and the foundation of our future.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 4th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.
1) As of Dec. 31, 2022
2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2022. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2022.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, impairment and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2022
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 256,949
$ 223,796
15 %
$ 263,644
(3) %
Administrative service fees, net
75,847
77,734
(2)
75,021
1
Other service fees, net
41,103
20,115
104
42,478
(3)
Total Revenue
373,899
321,645
16
381,143
(2)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
123,994
124,107
0
126,668
(2)
Distribution
90,718
39,894
127
91,032
(0)
Systems and communications
20,549
19,343
6
19,294
7
Professional service fees
16,100
16,279
(1)
14,203
13
Office and occupancy
10,905
11,215
(3)
10,622
3
Advertising and promotional
6,967
9,493
(27)
6,496
7
Travel and related
3,913
2,499
57
3,421
14
Other
37,004
10,232
262
12,627
193
Total Operating Expenses
310,150
233,062
33
284,363
9
Operating Income
63,749
88,583
(28)
96,780
(34)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
14,413
3,257
343
(4,226)
441
Debt expense
(3,200)
(472)
NM
(3,302)
(3)
Other, net
191
258
(26)
(38)
NM
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
11,404
3,043
275
(7,566)
251
Income before income taxes
75,153
91,626
(18)
89,214
(16)
Income tax provision
13,518
20,629
(34)
21,640
(38)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
61,635
70,997
(13)
67,574
(9)
Less income/(expense): Net income attributable to the
5,138
2,434
111
(1,905)
370
Net Income
$ 56,497
$ 68,563
(18) %
$ 69,479
(19) %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$ 0.63
$ 0.71
(11) %
$ 0.78
(19) %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
84,731
92,141
84,531
Diluted
84,743
92,141
84,536
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.8 million, $2.8 million and $3.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2022, Dec. 31, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended Dec. 31, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 1,011,631
$ 915,984
10 %
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
294,557
306,639
(4)
Other service fees, net
139,626
77,824
79
Total Revenue
1,445,814
1,300,447
11
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
512,713
532,492
(4)
Distribution
314,554
160,884
96
Systems and communications
77,783
75,429
3
Professional service fees
57,747
60,331
(4)
Office and occupancy
43,361
44,573
(3)
Advertising and promotional
20,931
21,600
(3)
Travel and related
12,456
5,337
133
Other
69,473
33,529
107
Total Operating Expenses
1,109,018
934,175
19
Operating Income
336,796
366,272
(8)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
(19,723)
12,703
(255)
Debt expense
(11,073)
(1,785)
NM
Other, net
222
(900)
125
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(30,574)
10,018
(405)
Income before income taxes
306,222
376,290
(19)
Income tax provision
71,658
103,982
(31)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
234,564
272,308
(14)
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
interests in subsidiaries
(4,932)
2,015
(345)
Net Income
$ 239,496
$ 270,293
(11) %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$ 2.65
$ 2.77
(4) %
Diluted
$ 2.65
$ 2.75
(4) %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
85,762
93,754
Diluted
85,766
93,771
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 1.08
$ 1.08
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $11.8 million and $10.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and other investments
$ 521,754
$ 426,674
Other current assets
129,277
132,773
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,209,574
1,270,080
Other long-term assets
159,874
188,660
Total Assets
$ 2,020,479
$ 2,018,187
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 257,413
$ 270,707
Long-term debt
347,581
223,350
Other long-term liabilities
307,972
346,911
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
61,821
63,202
Equity excluding treasury stock1
1,411,055
1,652,481
Treasury stock1
(365,363)
(538,464)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$ 2,020,479
$ 2,018,187
1)
During the third quarter 2022, the board of directors authorized the retirement of 10 million treasury shares, which restored them to authorized but unissued status. There was no impact to total equity as a result of this transaction.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Equity
Beginning assets
$ 74,684
$ 80,988
$ 97,425
$ 96,716
$ 91,788
Sales1
5,265
5,133
4,371
23,985
21,829
Redemptions1
(6,015)
(4,951)
(7,106)
(25,600)
(26,761)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(750)
182
(2,735)
(1,615)
(4,932)
Net exchanges
86
9
(2)
(59)
41
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
408
Impact of foreign exchange2
1,219
(1,187)
(162)
(1,621)
(1,096)
Market gains and (losses)3
6,284
(5,308)
2,190
(11,898)
10,507
Ending assets
$ 81,523
$ 74,684
$ 96,716
$ 81,523
$ 96,716
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$ 85,365
$ 86,253
$ 97,226
$ 97,550
$ 84,277
Sales1
5,920
7,681
7,920
28,016
42,626
Redemptions1
(9,755)
(6,584)
(7,438)
(34,726)
(29,744)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(3,835)
1,097
482
(6,710)
12,882
Net exchanges
(142)
(17)
(23)
(64)
(81)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
3,524
0
0
3,524
17
Impact of foreign exchange2
239
(231)
(9)
(321)
(133)
Market gains and (losses)3
1,592
(1,737)
(126)
(7,236)
588
Ending assets
$ 86,743
$ 85,365
$ 97,550
$ 86,743
$ 97,550
Alternative / Private Markets
Beginning assets
$ 20,182
$ 21,785
$ 22,064
$ 22,920
$ 19,084
Sales1
1,127
946
1,696
3,833
4,823
Redemptions1
(1,190)
(929)
(1,460)
(3,715)
(3,170)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(63)
17
236
118
1,653
Net exchanges
(6)
3
0
1
(2)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
81
Impact of foreign exchange2
1,513
(1,638)
107
(2,317)
(254)
Market gains and (losses)3
(824)
15
513
80
2,358
Ending assets
$ 20,802
$ 20,182
$ 22,920
$ 20,802
$ 22,920
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$ 2,902
$ 3,135
$ 3,692
$ 3,780
$ 3,948
Sales1
72
54
75
243
301
Redemptions1
(165)
(132)
(119)
(572)
(936)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(93)
(78)
(44)
(329)
(635)
Net exchanges
2
0
14
8
42
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
54
Impact of foreign exchange2
0
0
0
0
(1)
Market gains and (losses)3
178
(155)
118
(470)
372
Ending assets
$ 2,989
$ 2,902
$ 3,780
$ 2,989
$ 3,780
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets
$ 183,133
$ 192,161
$ 220,407
$ 220,966
$ 199,097
Sales1
12,384
13,814
14,062
56,077
69,579
Redemptions1
(17,125)
(12,596)
(16,123)
(64,613)
(60,611)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(4,741)
1,218
(2,061)
(8,536)
8,968
Net exchanges
(60)
(5)
(11)
(114)
0
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
3,524
0
0
3,524
560
Impact of foreign exchange2
2,971
(3,056)
(64)
(4,259)
(1,484)
Market gains and (losses)3
7,230
(7,185)
2,695
(19,524)
13,825
Ending assets
$ 192,057
$ 183,133
$ 220,966
$ 192,057
$ 220,966
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private Markets
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets
$ 40,633
$ 34,051
$ 44,896
$ 40,469
$ 12,680
$ 7,502
$ 2,784
$ 118
$ 100,993
$ 82,140
Sales
2,586
2,679
4,692
1,228
925
202
71
1
8,274
4,110
Redemptions
(4,012)
(2,003)
(7,255)
(2,500)
(1,130)
(60)
(162)
(3)
(12,559)
(4,566)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,426)
676
(2,563)
(1,272)
(205)
142
(91)
(2)
(4,285)
(456)
Net exchanges
114
(28)
(142)
0
(6)
0
2
0
(32)
(28)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
3,524
0
0
0
0
0
3,524
Impact of foreign exchange2
727
492
156
83
927
586
0
0
1,810
1,161
Market gains and (losses)3
3,294
2,990
833
759
(346)
(478)
156
22
3,937
3,293
Ending assets
$ 43,342
$ 38,181
$ 43,180
$ 43,563
$ 13,050
$ 7,752
$ 2,851
$ 138
$ 102,423
$ 89,634
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private Markets
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets
$ 57,036
$ 39,680
$ 59,862
$ 37,688
$ 14,788
$ 8,132
$ 3,608
$ 172
$ 135,294
$ 85,672
Sales
12,796
11,189
18,403
9,613
2,562
1,271
241
2
34,002
22,075
Redemptions
(15,134)
(10,466)
(29,869)
(4,857)
(3,150)
(565)
(559)
(13)
(48,712)
(15,901)
Net sales (redemptions)
(2,338)
723
(11,466)
4,756
(588)
706
(318)
(11)
(14,710)
6,174
Net exchanges
(31)
(28)
(63)
(1)
1
0
8
0
(85)
(29)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
3,524
0
0
0
0
0
3,524
Impact of foreign exchange2
(908)
(713)
(253)
(68)
(1,463)
(854)
0
0
(2,624)
(1,635)
Market gains and (losses)3
(10,417)
(1,481)
(4,900)
(2,336)
312
(232)
(447)
(23)
(15,452)
(4,072)
Ending assets
$ 43,342
$ 38,181
$ 43,180
$ 43,563
$ 13,050
$ 7,752
$ 2,851
$ 138
$ 102,423
$ 89,634
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$ 100,993
$ 109,334
$ 136,297
$ 135,294
$ 123,713
Sales
8,274
7,128
10,094
34,002
49,125
Redemptions
(12,559)
(10,056)
(11,955)
(48,712)
(44,368)
Net sales (redemptions)
(4,285)
(2,928)
(1,861)
(14,710)
4,757
Net exchanges
(32)
(5)
(11)
(85)
(356)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
560
Impact of foreign exchange1
1,810
(1,841)
4
(2,624)
(774)
Market gains and (losses)2
3,937
(3,567)
865
(15,452)
7,394
Ending assets
$ 102,423
$ 100,993
$ 135,294
$ 102,423
$ 135,294
Total Separate Accounts Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 82,140
$ 82,827
$ 84,110
$ 85,672
$ 75,384
Sales4
4,110
6,686
3,968
22,075
20,454
Redemptions4
(4,566)
(2,540)
(4,168)
(15,901)
(16,243)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(456)
4,146
(200)
6,174
4,211
Net exchanges
(28)
0
0
(29)
356
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
3,524
0
0
3,524
0
Impact of foreign exchange1
1,161
(1,215)
(68)
(1,635)
(710)
Market gains and (losses)2
3,293
(3,618)
1,830
(4,072)
6,431
Ending assets
$ 89,634
$ 82,140
$ 85,672
$ 89,634
$ 85,672
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 183,133
$ 192,161
$ 220,407
$ 220,966
$ 199,097
Sales4
12,384
13,814
14,062
56,077
69,579
Redemptions4
(17,125)
(12,596)
(16,123)
(64,613)
(60,611)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(4,741)
1,218
(2,061)
(8,536)
8,968
Net exchanges
(60)
(5)
(11)
(114)
0
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
3,524
0
0
3,524
560
Impact of foreign exchange1
2,971
(3,056)
(64)
(4,259)
(1,484)
Market gains and (losses)2
7,230
(7,185)
2,695
(19,524)
13,825
Ending assets
$ 192,057
$ 183,133
$ 220,966
$ 192,057
$ 220,966
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 81,523
$ 74,684
$ 80,988
$ 91,676
$ 96,716
Fixed-income
86,743
85,365
86,253
92,146
97,550
Alternative / private markets
20,802
20,182
21,785
23,109
22,920
Multi-asset
2,989
2,902
3,135
3,555
3,780
Total long-term assets
192,057
183,133
192,161
210,486
220,966
Money market
476,844
441,294
439,697
420,596
447,907
Total Managed Assets
$ 668,901
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
$ 631,082
$ 668,873
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 43,342
$ 40,633
$ 44,207
$ 51,890
$ 57,036
Fixed-income
43,180
44,896
48,215
54,830
59,862
Alternative / private markets
13,050
12,680
13,911
14,847
14,788
Multi-asset
2,851
2,784
3,001
3,401
3,608
Total long-term assets
102,423
100,993
109,334
124,968
135,294
Money market
335,937
309,859
298,031
279,514
312,834
Total Fund Assets
$ 438,360
$ 410,852
$ 407,365
$ 404,482
$ 448,128
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 38,181
$ 34,051
$ 36,781
$ 39,786
$ 39,680
Fixed-income
43,563
40,469
38,038
37,316
37,688
Alternative / private markets
7,752
7,502
7,874
8,262
8,132
Multi-asset
138
118
134
154
172
Total long-term assets
89,634
82,140
82,827
85,518
85,672
Money market
140,907
131,435
141,666
141,082
135,073
Total Separate Account Assets
$ 230,541
$ 213,575
$ 224,493
$ 226,600
$ 220,745
Total Managed Assets
$ 668,901
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
$ 631,082
$ 668,873
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 79,544
$ 81,809
$ 85,785
$ 92,034
$ 97,751
Fixed-income
87,849
87,042
88,740
95,475
97,229
Alternative / private markets
20,926
21,193
22,230
22,848
22,243
Multi-asset
2,988
3,144
3,337
3,621
3,763
Total long-term assets
191,307
193,188
200,092
213,978
220,986
Money market
442,334
438,601
417,778
433,254
419,392
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 633,641
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
$ 647,232
$ 640,378
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 43,131
$ 45,135
$ 47,504
$ 52,419
$ 58,290
Fixed-income
44,099
47,489
51,173
57,413
60,339
Alternative / private markets
13,140
13,432
14,297
14,746
14,419
Multi-asset
2,855
3,012
3,193
3,460
3,590
Total long-term assets
103,225
109,068
116,167
128,038
136,638
Money market
309,232
301,940
275,631
291,157
294,618
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 412,457
$ 411,008
$ 391,798
$ 419,195
$ 431,256
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 36,413
$ 36,674
$ 38,281
$ 39,615
$ 39,461
Fixed-income
43,750
39,553
37,567
38,062
36,890
Alternative / private markets
7,786
7,761
7,933
8,102
7,824
Multi-asset
133
132
144
161
173
Total long-term assets
88,082
84,120
83,925
85,940
84,348
Money market
133,102
136,661
142,147
142,097
124,774
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 221,184
$ 220,781
$ 226,072
$ 228,037
$ 209,122
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 633,641
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
$ 647,232
$ 640,378
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Year Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 84,793
$ 98,040
Fixed-income
89,776
91,564
Alternative / private markets
21,799
20,754
Multi-asset
3,273
3,879
Total long-term assets
199,641
214,237
Money market
432,992
418,562
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 632,633
$ 632,799
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 47,047
$ 58,426
Fixed-income
50,043
58,095
Alternative / private markets
13,903
13,266
Multi-asset
3,130
3,696
Total long-term assets
114,123
133,483
Money market
294,490
293,644
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 408,613
$ 427,127
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 37,746
$ 39,614
Fixed-income
39,733
33,469
Alternative / private markets
7,896
7,488
Multi-asset
143
183
Total long-term assets
85,518
80,754
Money market
138,502
124,918
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 224,020
$ 205,672
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 632,633
$ 632,799
