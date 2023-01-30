Award Winning "Freedom's Path" Opens Nationwide Friday, February 3; Commemorating Black History Month through Xenon Pictures

The Civil War Era drama partners with Byron Allen's Allen Media Group to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xenon Pictures release Freedom's Path opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, February 3, 2023 on AMC and Regal screens. The film's opening coincides with Black History Month.

Award winning film opens nationwide from Xenon Pictures, supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Freedom's Path centers around free Black Americans living in the south during the Civil War, telling the story of the young, Union soldier William (Gerran Howell – 1917, Catch-22) who, after deserting from battle, discovers the real meaning of freedom through the young, heroic Black man, Kitch (RJ Cyler - Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Harder They Fall).

Freedom's Path has a unique marketing relationship with Byron Allen's Allen Media Group and HBCU-GO, the exclusive streaming platform for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. A short introduction to the film and the give-back program featuring HBCU-GO's CEO Curtis Symonds is currently running in AMC theaters.

As Byron Allen stated in a recent Deadline story:

"We're proud to support the movie Freedom's Path by engaging the HBCU community to join this important conversation…our partnership with the film, and the launch of HBCU GO Give 365 aligns with Allen Media Group's commitment to education as a path to economic inclusion."

The film's writer & director Brett Smith devoted 12 years of his life to getting the movie made and telling the heretofore untold story of free, Black Americans living in the Deep South during the Civil War.

Written, Directed, & Produced by Brett Smith

Starring:

RJ Cyler

Gerran Howell

Ewen Bremner

Carol Sutton

Afemo Omilami

Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Mia Tucker

Harrison Gilbertson

Runtime: 2:11:20

Aspect Ratio: 4016x1716 (2:39)

Location: Arkansas, USA

About Xenon Pictures

Founded in 1986 by Academy Award nominee Leigh Savidge (Straight Outta Compton), Xenon Pictures, Inc. is recognized for creating the first significant labels focused on the Black and Spanish speaking audiences.

